Bill McComas accepted a job in 1960 which had two basic requirements: having 48 hours of science in college — and not getting seasick.
McComas, a resident of Conneaut Lake, met the requirements since he had graduated from West Virginia University with a bachelor of science degree in geology.
The job was with the U.S. Navy Hydrographic Office, that later changed to the Naval Oceanographic Office, in Suitland, Md., as a civilian oceanographer.
McComas said he was exempt from the draft during the five years he spent doing Arctic research. He served at the Arctic Circle where his research included forecasting sea-ice drift divergence, ridging and surfaceable openings to support submarine safety.
McComas will speak at "Through A Veteran's Eye: A Salute" about his experience during the Cold War as an oceanographer and the Arctic research which was done to support naval submarines.
The result of the research was needed to discourage Russian advancement during the Cold War, he said.
McComas later participated in shipboard research outside the Arctic to determine currents and sea bed absorption of sound as well as seasonal water masses affecting sonic missions.
He said some ships were specially equipped with hydraulically powered platforms to negate pitch and roll of ship to collect earth gravitational forces data to improve guided missile accuracy.
McComas returned to the U.S., working in intelligence for the Navy in Washington, D.C., to keep current on manned and unmanned submarines.
The work also included some humorous incidents including one during which the ship he was on was being followed by what was believed to be a Russian ship. The end result of that encounter was U.S. sailors "mooning" the Russians, he said.
After serving five years at the Arctic, five years on ships and 15 years in intelligence, McComas retired in 1984.
