A female state corrections officer from Crawford County has been accused of sexually assaulting a male inmate at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Mercer.
Tasha Marie Robinson-McNelis, 35, of Townville has been charged by the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections’ Bureau of Investigations and Intelligence (BII) with institutional sexual assault, official oppression and obstructing the administration of law or other government functions.
Robinson-McNelis was arraigned on the charges March 30 before Magisterial District Judge Daniel Davis in Mercer, and remains free on $10,000 bond pending a preliminary hearing in the case April 18.
Robinson-McNelis is suspended pending results of the investigation and case, according to Nicole Franz, corrections superintendent assistant at SCI Mercer.
Robinson-McNelis was charged after an inmate told the prison’s security office that he was involved in a sexual relationship with Robinson-McNelis, according to the arrest affidavit filed with the criminal complaint. The alleged relationship between the guard and inmate started in November 2021, the affidavit said.
The investigation then was turned over to the BII, who interviewed the inmate March 1 at SCI Mercer, the affidavit said.
According to the affidavit, the inmate told BII agents that Robinson-McNelis had touched his genitals and twice performed sexual acts on him in December 2021 and January 2022. The inmate said he felt he could not deny her advances due to her position of authority, the affidavit said.
On March 1, BII agents interviewed Robinson-McNelis at her home, where she admitted to touching the inmate’s genitals on two occasions and performing a sex act on him in December 2021 in a vacant cell, according to the affidavit.