GROVE CITY — The Grove City College Department of Music is hosting the 2021 GCC Marching Band Invitational at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Robert E. Thorn Field on campus.
The invitational provides a showcase for six high school marching bands and the college Wolverine Marching Band. About 500 high school musicians will be participating, with three bands directed by Grove City College alumni.
The invitational features performances by:
• Conneaut Area Senior High, directed by alumnus Glenn Cameron.
• Highlands High School, directed by Matthew Beresik.
• Sharon High School, directed by Brad Volek.
• Peters Township High School.
• Shenango High School.
• West Middlesex High School.
The Wolverine Marching Band will close the show with a performance scheduled for 8:40 featuring the title theme to “The Incredibles,” “Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In,” “Birdland” and the theme to “Robin Hood — Prince of Thieves.”
Music faculty and admissions counselors will be on hand to talk to prospective students about the college’s music majors, minors and ensemble opportunities.
The invitational is free and open to the public. Concessions and a food truck will be available.