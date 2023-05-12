PENNCREST School District voters on Tuesday will take their first step in determining whether the current board membership is almost completely validated or completely upended — or whether the board ultimately elected in November is a mix of current faces and newcomers.
With a total of seven nominations for the nine-member board up for grabs in the primary election, virtually anything could happen.
The same slate of 10 candidates will vie for five nominations in the race for four-year terms in both the Democratic and Republican primaries. In addition, the same three candidates will contend on both Democratic and Republican ballots for two nominations for two-year terms. Candidates in Pennsylvania’s school board races are permitted to crossfile for nominations from both parties.
The primary elections come after a time of relative tumult for the board, with three board member resignations over the past year, rumor-inspired fears that Cambridge Springs Junior-Senior High could be shuttered, controversy resulting from policies on library materials, disagreements among current board members that have frequently bubbled into view during meetings, and even a ransomware attack that left the district without internet access for more than a week this month.
Against that backdrop, two groups of candidates campaigning in organized fashion have emerged, one that promises to reinforce the conservative majority that has driven current board’s recent policy changes, the other calling for increased civility and redirected focus.
Three incumbents are among the group calling itself the PENNCREST Seven or Parents Improving PENNCREST: board President Luigi DeFrancesco and members Michael Chausse and David Valesky. Joining them on the ballot are newcomers Brian Custard and Ryan Benek.
The Better PENNCREST group calling for a change of direction includes one incumbent, Tim Brown, who has repeatedly been in the minority in recent divided board votes, and newcomers Allison Beers, David McWright, Scott Stallings, Randy Styborski and Tiffany Donor.
Two candidates unaligned with either group will also appear on both the Democratic and Republican ballots: Nerissa Galt and Eli Skelton.
Ten of the 13 candidates on the ballot participated in recent video-recorded interviews available for viewing at meadvilletribune.com. Incumbents Chausse and Valesky and newcomer Benek, all of whom identify with the Parents Improving PENNCREST group, declined to participate.
Participating candidates were asked similar questions related to seven broad issues facing the district: their philosophy on balancing program cuts and tax increases; transparency and communication; the possibility of future building consolidation or realignment; efforts to address students who have fallen behind due to the pandemic; labor negotiations with the teachers union; student safety; and the policy prohibiting “explicit written depictions of sexual acts” in library materials.
The book policy, which drew hundreds of community members, both in support and in opposition, to multiple meetings, produced significantly less controversy among candidates.
McWright’s objection, for instance, had more to do with the “turmoil” that resulted than with the effect of the policy itself. McWright applauded the current board’s good intentions but criticized what he saw as overstepping on parental rights.
“I want a policy that makes it possible and easy for parents to exercise their rights to help their kids get a good education, the education they want them to get. I think this policy maybe doesn’t preserve all those options,” he said. “I don’t think it’s going to be the first thing on my agenda to tackle.”
Issues that would take precedence for McWright included ongoing contract negotiations with the teachers union, budget concerns, and taking steps to better involve parents.
Where McWright saw the question of access to library materials as primarily the responsibility of parents, Custard argued that the district has a responsibility to protect children.
“You need to let the kids be kids — protect them while we can,” Custard said. “We should be more about education, not indoctrination — teaching them things about sex. I think that’s a place for the parents to step up and say, ‘I want my child to learn this at this time — and I will teach them. I don’t need the school to teach my children how to perform acts that they wouldn’t normally perform at the ages that they are.’”
Bullying prevention was a key issue for Skelton, a 2020 graduate of the district who said he experienced serious bullying as a student. Skelton accused current board members themselves of bullying behavior, both toward each other and toward students who have addressed the board at recent meetings.
“We need to focus on the students, not on political agendas. We also need to actually listen to the taxpayers and students who come forward to speak at the meetings,” said Skelton, who has himself addressed the board frequently during public comment portions of meetings in recent months. “It seems like current members have very selective hearing. When that part of the board meeting comes up, they want to hear only what they want to hear.”
Donor similarly said voters should be able to expect better examples of respectful behavior from board members who should be focused on serving students and the community during meetings.
“I don’t have to agree with everybody,” she said. “But I do think that we need to have a little bit more civilized conversation — being able to say I don’t agree with you, instead of … getting upset. Our young people, our staff and our community members are seeing the unrest.”
Stallings drew attention to one specific area where he felt communication should be improved — between the board and the union representing its teachers, which has been without a contract since the beginning of the school year. Being able to recruit and retain quality faculty members should be a priority, according to Stallings, who applauded the effort from district teachers during the pandemic and during the ongoing contract negotiations.
“The board needs to really sit down and come up with a good contract for the teachers,” he said before acknowledging the likely impact on the average resident’s pocketbook. “I get it — inflation, the price of eggs, a gallon of milk have gone up. I’ve got two children that every time I turn around need new shoes and clothing — they won’t stop growing. So I understand the practical level and the taxpayer level. However, I do believe the district needs to put its best foot forward from the board in getting these teachers a contract that is not only feasible but one that does show appreciation.”
DeFrancesco, a member of the district’s contract negotiation team who has been through the process before, said the ongoing back and forth “is what always happens with contracts.”
“I don’t care how much the teachers make, but the problem is they expect the population of PENNCREST, whose average salary is $44,000 for a family of three, to pay this tremendous amount of money,” he said, noting that faculty salaries and benefits make up a large portion of the district’s budget. “We’re trying to get a fair share for the taxpayer with the new contract — but that’s where all the money is.”
According to a budget presentation at the board’s April work session, PENNCREST’s median household income is $58,754.
One area of widespread agreement among candidates was the issue of building consolidation.
Beers, for instance, referred to the idea of shutting down one of the district’s high schools as “a very last resort.”
“Everyone that I’m working with would like to see the three schools stay and thrive,” she said. “We need to stand together and make sure that, as long as it’s feasible, that we can keep operating as we are.”
While candidates generally agreed that building consolidation would not offer an acceptable means of cutting the district’s budget, there was disagreement on how to address expenses that continue to rise.
For newcomer Custard, the best response is to keep looking for spending to cut. The district’s budget is projected to be $58.6 million next year. In a budget that size, he said, “There’s going to be waste.”
“We need to find it,” he added.
But for current board member Brown, that’s a tall, if not impossible, task.
“There’s nothing left to cut,” he said, describing district teachers — including his own wife — buying pens and paper with their own money so that students would have supplies.
A better strategy would have been to make incremental tax increases over recent years to better keep up with the district’s debt, Brown added.
“Raising taxes is a fact of life,” he said. Additional cuts would encroach on the extracurricular activities that keep students interested and motivated, according to Brown.
Those activities were also a source of concern for Galt, who criticized a recent policy change intended to prevent transgender girls from competing with girls athletic teams in the district. The policy, approved by a 7-1 vote in January, was supported by DeFrancesco, Valesy and Brown among candidates running in the primary.
“I don’t think it’s fair and I don’t think it’s right that they’re putting in place these policies that prevent certain students from being able to experience the fullness of their education as they should be — because extracurriculars are part of education and they help improve children’s self-esteem, children’s confidence and performance in their academics,” Galt said. “I really would like to see a board that focuses more on providing the best education for all students and not singling certain students out.”
Promoting a stronger sense of belonging among all students would produce widespread and concrete safety benefits that are often overlooked, according to candidate Styborski, a social studies teacher in Girard School District.
“Students have to feel like their voices and concerns are heard. We should not ostracize or isolate any of the students,” he said. “When students have a sense of belonging and a sense of community, you see less threats. You see less violence because they feel like they’re a part of something — they’re proud of their schools.”
