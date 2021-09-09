CONNEAUT LAKE — Local pet therapy group Paws Hand Delivered will be testing possible therapy dogs and their handlers Sept. 25 at the Conneaut Lake Bark Park.
To be tested, a dog must be at least 1 year of age and the handler must own or have had a close relationship with the dog for a minimum of six months before testing. For additional information, visit the website for Alliance of Therapy Dogs and follow the directions prior to testing.
For general information on registered therapy dogs and preparing for the testing procedure, contact Sue at (814) 671-2809. Those wanting their dogs to be tested must schedule an appointment.