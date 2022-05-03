NORTH SHENANGO TOWNSHIP — The revival of Pymatuning State Park’s long-closed wooded Tuttle Point Campground hit another milestone as ground officially was broken Monday afternoon for the $8 million project.
“It’s an exciting day — a long time coming,” state Sen. Michele Brooks said at ceremonies at the currently-closed campground. “Today is truly the result of people looking at the potential and what is possible and working collectively toward a goal.”
Brooks, whose district includes Crawford County, had been pushing for the reopening of the campground since it closed more than 10 years ago.
Eloise Settlemyre, a North Shenango Township supervisor, said she’s happy to see the campground on track to return as a boost to tourism and businesses around the Pymatuning Lake area.
Settlemyre was serving on the township’s board of supervisors when the campground closed.
“When it closed Michele promised us ‘I won’t forget about this’ — and she didn’t,” Settlemyre said.
Reconstruction of Tuttle Point Campground will take place over the course of the next 12 months, featuring a complete overhaul of the campground, with it slated to reopen for the 2023 camping season.
Tuttle Point Campground, located north of the Route 285 causeway in North Shenango Township, was closed by the state after the 2009 camping season as a cost-saving move.
The closure of Tuttle, one of three campgrounds at Pymatuning State Park, still left the park with campgrounds at Jamestown and Linesville.
Part of the reason for Tuttle’s closure was the high operational cost of the campground’s outdated water treatment facility, Dan Bickel, the park’s superintendent, said at Monday’s groundbreaking.
The initial job conference, which starts the clock on the project, was held April 15 and the project is expected to be completed in April of next year.
Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn, who attended the groundbreaking, called it a “momentous day” for Pymatuning State Park.
“Thank you to the Department of General Services (DGS) for funding this project and helping invest in critical park infrastructure that will provide outdoor recreation opportunities for generations,” she said.
The $8 million Tuttle Point Campground project will give the campground new water and sewage lines and a new sewage pumping station. There also will be new buildings to house a water treatment facility, comfort station, beach restroom and the repaving of the roadways and parking lots. The campground’s 75,000-gallon water tank will be refurbished. A new handicapped-accessible fishing pier will be installed and there will be a new boat launch at the campground as well.
However, Tuttle Point Campground will be a bit smaller than it was. It’s being scaled back from three loops with 201 total camping sites to a two-loop configuration with 112 camping sites.
The center and eastern campsite loops will be rebuilt making them handicapped-accessible with water, sewage and electric hookups, The western loop won’t reopen, but may be revitalized in the future.
The rebuild will include about 20 campsites near the water will have just water and electric hookups with a tent pad, Bickel said.