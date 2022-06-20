CONNEAUT LAKE — A dream which started years ago took one step closer to reality Friday as ground was broken for a new gazebo at South Lake Preserve (better known as Ice House Park) along the shores of Conneaut Lake.
The dream started years ago when Bob and Kathy Moss and Dr. Robert and Bobbie Moyers attended an antique boat show in Skaneateles, New York.
The boat show site had a wooden gazebo which caught the eye of the two men. “Bob (Moss) said Conneaut Lake needs this,” Mrs. Moyers said at Friday’s ceremony. “Conneaut Lake could look like this,” she remembered the conversation. “It was always beautiful.”
Mrs. Moyers was one of three members of the board of South Lake Preserve who picked up long-handled shovels and slowly took the first shovelful of dirt in Ice House Park to make way for the construction of a gazebo similar to that seen by the foursome years ago in New York. She was joined by Moss and Attorney Jeff Millin, president of the board. Mrs. Moyers remarked after the ceremony that she was certain her late husband would have been pleased to see the progress made.
The park was started in 2007 after the land was purchased, and construction up until now has included landscaping with sidewalks and benches lining the area with a beautiful view of Conneaut Lake.
It has become a popular site for concerts, weddings and other events.
Now it was time to add another feature — an 18-foot, octagon-shaped wooden gazebo. It will have electricity and lighting and make a perfect spot for concerts, allowing musicians to be seated under cover. It also can be used for wedding and other events.
With the beautiful blue sky and warm breeze, the weather was perfect for the traditional ceremony. It also allowed a beautiful view of Conneaut Lake, the state’s largest natural lake. The gazebo will be seen by visitors to town from Route 322 coming from Meadville. The location will allow the beautiful view of the lake as well.
Millin welcomed guests on behalf of the board of directors. He noted the site previously was somewhat blighted and praised the work done to date.
He introduced Paul Huber, vice president of the board who also is in charge of fundraising for the gazebo project. He expressed appreciation to the Moss and Moyers families for “having the foresight” to bring the opportunity for “us to enjoy as a community,” noting a tremendous amount of work has already been accomplished, “I thank the guidance of Bob Moss and the late Bob Moyers,” he added.
“There is a lot of history here,” Huber said. He added the gazebo will help strengthen the site and will not have the former ice houses blocking the lakefront view. “A lot of people will enjoy it for years to come.”
The ice house industry was prevalent in the late 1800s until 1929 when the last ice was harvested off the lake. After it was taken off the lake, it was stored in ice houses which lined the now Ice House Park site where the rail tracks to transport the ice were located as well.
Although the ground-breaking ceremony started the next step for the gazebo, another major hurdle to to be accomplished is raising the rest of the money needed.
Originally, the budget was $125,000 for a prefabricated structure. “We started (plans) a couple of years ago,” Huber said. “A lot of work was done for the project by Susie Shrock and Bob Moss,” Huber said of two board members.
“We looked at prefabricated structures. Unfortunately time passed and so did the price of the gazebo,” Huber said.
The board worked with architect Bob Frost and the end result was a decision to have a gazebo build.
A contract was signed with Gildea Group of Meadville, which pleased the board. Huber said it meant the job would be done by local people.
The price tag now is $165,000, However, fundraising efforts have already exceeded $100,000. Huber is confident community support will help raise the balance. He said a “substantial” amount of the work is being paid through the Dietrich Foundation of the Pittsburgh Foundation. The Dietrich Foundation has allocated funds specifically for Conneaut Lake nonprofits. It was established by the late William Dietrich, a former Conneaut Lake resident and classmate of Moss. “Ice House Park would be favored by Mr. Dietrich,” Huber said, adding he’s sure Dietrich “is looking down today” and very pleased with the plans.
He said local members of the Dietrich Foundation are Jack Greaf, Greg Bush, Bob and Kathy Moss, and Susan Shrock. He said without past work and foresight, they would not be able to complete the work.
In addition to the Dietrich Foundation, other funds have been raised by Crawford Gives, operated by the Crawford Heritage Foundation. The annual program, which allows people to donate to the project, raised $26,000. Crawford Gives donated 10 cents on the dollar, so South Shore Reserves received another $2,700, Huber said.
Public recognition will be given to major donors at the park and other donors will received recognition as well.
Donations to date have ranged from $100 to $10,000, Huber said, encouraging the crowd of about 30 people to tell others about the project and encourage them to make donations as well.
He then introduced Roger Gildea of Gildea Group, who spoke briefly, giving an outline of the timeline for the gazebo to be built.
He noted a lot of work has already been done as portions of the gazebo have been built. “We will start Monday,” he said, noting preparation of the site begin today. The foundation will be laid and Gildea said it should go fairly quickly after that.
“It’s very exciting. It will be a welcome addition to the community,” he said.
Moss spoke briefly, noting that by working with the local group, it was able to keep the costs down, and praised Gildea for his cooperation.
Following the brief speeches, the trio did the actual digging. Although no official deadline for completion was set, it is hoped to have the work done by the end of summer.
Now all that is left is for the local community to do some digging of its own — by digging into their pockets and donating funds to complete the project.
Donations may be sent to Paul Huber, 16033 Harmonsburg Road, Meadville, PA 16335.
