CONNEAUT LAKE — A ground-breaking ceremony for a new gazebo at Ice House Park will be held Friday at 11 a.m.
The gazebo will be constructed by Gildea Construction Co. on the east end of the park nearest The Navigation Company.
Paul Huber, a member of the South Shores Preserve, which owns ice House park, is fundraising chairman for the project.
He said initially the cost was estimated at $125,000, but increases in prices means the estimate is now $165,000.
Approximately $50,000 has been raised toward the goal. South Shore Preserves receives funds annually through the Pittsburgh Foundation, which administers the Dietrich Foundation grants designated for Conneaut Lake projects. A grant recently has received to be used for the gazebo, Huber said.
Additionally contributions are being sought and may be sent to Huber at 16033 Harmonsburg Road, Meadville, PA 16335.
Huber said the gazebo will have electricity and lighting and will be handicapped-accessible.
Previously, when band concerts were held at the park, tents were erected for the musicians. The gazebo will eliminate the need for the tents.
The 8-foot, octagon-shaped gazebo will be designed to give a clear view of the lake.
Huber said it is expected to be completed by September.
Friday’s ceremony is open to the public.
