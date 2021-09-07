The following are Crawford County cleanup dates and times submitted to the Tribune.
If your municipality holds a cleanup day, a municipal official should email information including the date, time, place and what generally is and isn’t accepted to tribune@meadvilletribune.com for inclusion in a future edition.
• Greenwood Township cleanup day is Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at the township building at 14743 F Road, Atlantic. The township will not accept tires, batteries, electronics (TVs, radios, computers, etc.), building/roofing materials, burn barrels, chemicals, paints, solvents, any liquids, hazardous waste, diapers, household or commercial garbage. Refrigerators/freezers will be accepted if the refrigerant has been removed.
• Woodcock Township cleanup day is Sept. 18 from 7 a.m. to noon. The township will not accept tires, dirt, sod, construction debris (lumber, brick, stone, concrete, drywall, etc.), liquids (paint cans permitted if completely dry), hazardous materials/chemicals, e-waste, fluorescent bulbs, propane tanks and items containing Freon. Metals should be stacked on top as you will unload those first. More information: Call (814) 763-3563 or email woodcocktwp@zoominternet.net.