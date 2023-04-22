GREENWOOD TOWNSHIP — Greenwood Township Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Service was all set to sign a contract to tear down its existing fire hall and replace it with a bigger one at the same site.
The new plan would mean the department would lose 90 percent of its parking spaces at the hall, which also is used as a social hall.
But the department was “land-locked” and had no other way to expand.
Then a township businessman intervened at the last minute, according to Kurt Dennis, township supervisor.
Dennis said the man heard about the plans and came to the fire department with a proposal. “He said instead of tearing down the building and losing your parking, why don’t I just give you some land?”
That would allow a new structure to be built and the department to retain its parking space.
The man, who wants to remain anonymous, donated a 5-acre plot of land to the department — with no strings attached. It is about one-quarter-of-a-mile east of the current building on Route 285.
Graciously accepting the donation, firefighters quickly changed their plans and didn’t sign the contract.
The department now will build the new facility at the new location. The old building then can be sold.
In addition to the generosity of the township resident, Dennis said the township supervisors donated $100,000 toward the project. Of that amount, $75,000 was from the American Rescue Plan Act (COVID-19 relief funds) and $25,000 from the township’s future development savings account to be used toward the approximate $400,000 cost. The fire department has saved $100,000 for its matching funds and, once complete, will seek grants to help reduce the debt, Dennis said.
He said the current building has become antiquated. One major problem is the height of the doors, which doesn’t easily accommodate the newer equipment. It means it is difficult to get the newer equipment into the facility as it only has about a 2-inch clearance. In addition, the trucks now are stacked in the building. And the heating costs have become higher.
The current building measures 70 feet by 70 feet and has a two-bay garage. The new building will measure 60 feet by 100 feet and have a four-bay garage.
Plans for a new building are nothing new, Dennis said, noting he started with the department as a junior firefighter when he was 12. That was 33 years ago. “Thirty of those years we have talked about a new building.” He said the “garage itself” was built in the 1940s to 1980s and is attached to the old schoolhouse in Geneva.
“I am excited for it and I glad to see it coming to a total fruition,” he said.
Wanting to be transparent with their plans, the fire department held a public session Tuesday evening to present the plans to the community and answer questions. He was pleased with the response.
In addition, he noted the supervisors have always supported the fire department.
“The township supervisors have been wonderful even long before I came on the board (as a supervisor),” he said. “It’s great to continue to cooperate with them. We are fortunate. Some townships do very little (for fire departments). Greenwood Township has never been that way.”
Bob Wimer, president of the fire department, said the main reason for the new building is because of the need for higher doors. Wimer noted with the higher the doors, the department can have options when looking at new equipment. He said the department’s oldest truck is from 1992, but is in good shape, but when the department needs to do updates,
“We just don’t have room,” he said of the need for the new building.
“It’s a great move,” he said of the new plans and was “very excited about the opportunity to build a new facility,” referring to the donated land.
“We are looking to the future and what we need to do. The equipment is getting higher.”
He was pleased with the community’s response to the plans.
“We asked the community for input,” he said. “We explained what we were doing and why we had a last-minute change. The community showed up to listen. We are not trying to hide anything. We are very open and are glad the public came.”
Some of those in attendance asked about the social hall (which is part of the fire hall). He said the social hall will remain. “We are not selling that building until we get a new one.”
“It’s been a long time coming,” said Chief Henry Piatt II. He said the department has been working with the township since 1999-2000. He added plans have been in place for “years to upgrade equipment.”
“The community has been very supportive,” he said, noting those who came to the meeting “asked a lot of questions. They were good questions to give us the chance to explain the progress. Feedback is very important.”
“Fortunately, we had somebody in the community step up to help,” he added. “It was very good to see people step up to help us and show support.”
Dennis said plans are to meet next week and begin the steps to start construction.
“We could have the building up by the end of the year or the spring of next year,” he said.
Linda Murdock, a township resident, noted it was “exciting” news for the township.
