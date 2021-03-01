GREENWOOD TOWNSHIP — A fire Sunday afternoon at an unoccupied “igloo”-style home will be investigated, according to Chief Hank Piatt of Greenwood Volunteer Fire Department.
The fire at 14778 H Road, located about 6 miles east of Atlantic, was considered suspicious because electrical service to the two-story residence had been discontinued after the death of the owner on Feb. 24, according to Piatt. No one was injured in the fire.
The blaze was reported at approximately 2:19 p.m. and resulted in extensive damage to the structure’s first floor and minor damage to the second floor, Piatt said.
“When I arrived, heavy smoke was showing through the second floor,” Piatt said upon returning to the station. “When the first engines arrived, we pulled two hand lines and advanced inside the structure. When a third engine arrived, we cut a hole in the top to vent the gas and smoke out and the guys were able get in there and get right after it.”
Piatt described the “igloo” structures in the area of the World War II-era Keystone Ordnance Works as constructed with low concrete barriers forming part of the walls on three sides with earth filled in around and to the top of the concrete. Additional living space was later added above the first floor in many cases.
“They were designed for impact,” he said.
No cause of the fire could be identified after a brief examination of the scene, Piatt added, nor was it clear where the fire had originated. A Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal was scheduled to visit the site today.
Four cats that had lived with the former owner were unaccounted for, according to Piatt.
Conneaut Lake, Fallowfield, Vernon Central, Summit and Sheakleyville volunteer fire departments also assisted at the scene.
Mike Crowley can be reached at 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.