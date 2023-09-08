The following are Crawford County cleanup dates and times submitted to The Meadville Tribune.
If your municipality holds a cleanup day, a municipal official should email information including the date, time, place and what generally is and isn’t accepted to tribune@meadvilletribune.com for inclusion in a future Tribune publication.
• Greenwood Township fall cleanup day is Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at the township building, 14743 F Road 16111, Atlantic. Call (814) 382-7879 for more information.
