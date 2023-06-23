A painted walkway designed to remind visitors of the stream flowing beneath the city’s surface was completed at a downtown oasis under development in Meadville on Wednesday.
“The Mill Run walkway design is intended to highlight Mill Run’s presence through the project site” for The Arc Community Greenspace, said artist Amara Geffen, one of the leaders of the project.
When completed, the Greenspace, located on Market Street between Chestnut and Arch streets, will have a performance stage, sustainable landscaping and other features that, in keeping with the disabled clients served by The Arc, are accessible. A WiFi hotspot and solar-powered umbrella tables with charging stations have already been installed.
The hope, according to Mark Weindorf, executive director of The Arc, is that making the space available for free use by community groups will lead to family friendly events that draw participants from all parts of the community, including clients of The Arc.
Geffen said the project should be about 80 percent complete by the time the first official event is scheduled. During the July 8 Second Saturday event, Meadville Community Theatre will stage scenes from “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and Phat Man Dee, a Pittsburgh-based “cosmic jazz and cabaret musician,” will perform. In addition, community proposals for murals that will decorate the umbrella tables will be available for community vote.
Remaining work at the site includes completion of a 67-foot long relief mural on the back of the Bill Lawrence’s Personal Fitness building that borders the Greenspace, Geffen said, and educational panels that will foster community awareness of Mill Run’s importance in Meadville’s early history. Plans also call for construction of a storage shed adjacent to the stage, landscaping elements, an accessible parking space and handrail, banners and benches.
Construction at the site is being led by Corry-based Dynasty Construction. Pavement Impressions Inc., of Allentown installed the walkway’s painting on Wednesday.
