Greendale Cemetery's famed rhododendrons have started to bloom, with groundskeepers estimating the peak of the season to come sometime at the end of this week.
Flower fans may want to act quickly, however, as weather conditions may mean that blooming season won't be as long as is typical.
"Weather like this — the hot, dry air — they won't last very long because they're tender," said Mary Vogan of the cemetery, which is located at 700 Randolph St.
Greendale has around 1,500 rhododendron trees in total, according to the cemetery website. The flowers date back to a planting done in 1875, with some of the surviving bushes having ages around 150 years.
Patrick Groover, assistant superintendent of the cemetery, said the burial ground did not suffer many flower casualties over the winter, meaning most of the same flowers visitors enjoyed last year are still around.
"We didn't really lose any this year," he said. "We didn't lose any big ones."
The flowers began blooming last week, with cemetery staff at that time estimating around 10 percent of the flowers across the grounds are currently in bloom. The early-blooming flowers are mainly the white ones, which seemed to get a head start over their reddish and orange contemporaries.
The start of the bloom is notably later than usual this year, something the staff attributed to an unusually cold April.
"It was so cold in April," Vogan said. "March was nice. April was cool and dry, and I think that held everything back."
Groover predicted on Monday that the blooming will happen within the week, more than likely closer to this weekend, around Memorial Day.
The staff are expecting a large rush of visitors to the grounds for the holiday to view the flowers as is typical for the year.
"It's upwards of a thousand cars," Groover said.
Rhododendrons are a rather peculiar plant in how they're taken care of. Vogan said many of the plants can die young while they're still just sprouting.
Things swiftly change once the plants grow up, however, becoming more tenacious as they become older.
"Once they're going, there's not much that stops them," she said.
For people looking to plant their own rhododendrons at home, Vogan recommended having a yew bush planted nearby. The main reason for this, she said, is because deer are more likely to eat yews than rhododendrons, so having a kind of distraction meal can be useful.
The location of where the flowers are planted is also important.
"One thing about rhododendrons, they don't like wet feet," she said. "So you have to plant them somewhere that's pretty-well drained."
In preparation for the holiday weekend, the groundskeepers are busy sprucing up the cemetery, pruning where needed, picking up wayward sticks and other such beautification measures.
"It's like cleaning your house for company," Vogan said.
Geraniums are being planted in the urns of many graves across the cemetery. Joining them will be marigolds on some of the older graves, which serve as a cheaper alternative to geraniums with just as much color to display.
Cemetery tours
In addition to the upcoming blooming season, fans of Greendale Cemetery will soon be able to enjoy another event. Back by popular demand, the Crawford County Historical Society will conduct cemetery tours on June 12.
There will be three tours across the day — one starting at 9 a.m., the next at 11 a.m. and the final one at 1 p.m. According to Ron Mattocks, vice president of the historical society board, the tours take around an hour-and-a-half to complete.
Mattocks, who will be leading the tours, said the event was a surprise hit when they were done for the first time last summer.
"We did it last year and it was pretty successful," he said. "There were three sessions for that day and every one of them were completely sold out."
The program was initially intended as something the historical society was just doing in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic canceling many of the group's other fundraising events. However, with the unexpected popularity, the society may make the tours a more permanent fixture of its event schedule.
The walking tour will visit the graves of many historical figures buried in Greendale Cemetery. These range from the more well-known figures, such as Meadville founder David Mead, to some more obscure but still important people in history.
One such example is Richard Henderson.
"Richard Henderson was an escaped slave who came here through the Underground Railroad, and he's credited with helping ... over 500 slaves navigate their way through the Underground Railroad through Meadville," Mattocks said.
The tour covers time periods up to the 1940s, Mattocks said, and he described the event as "a good mix of everything from founders to people who shaped local industry of today."
Tickets for the tours can be purchased from the Crawford County Historical Society's Facebook page. The society will also be donating to the cemetery as part of the tour.
