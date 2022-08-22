STONEBORO — Marla Calico, president and CEO of the International Association of Fairs and Expositions (IAFE), will visit the Great Stoneboro Fair on Sept. 4.
“In order to serve our members better, it is important that we visit during their fair-time whenever possible. This gives us an opportunity to see first-hand the unique programs and attractions the fair might have as well as to recognize the opportunities and/or challenges the organization might see ahead,” Calico said.
Calico said she is looking forward to seeing the 154th edition of the Great Stoneboro Fair well as meeting members of the fair board.
According to Shirley McIntire, president of the fair board, a visit from the staff of the IAFE is quite prestigious in that the association has nearly 1,200 members worldwide so only a handful are visited in any given year.
“We are excited to show Ms. Calico the beautiful grounds of the fair," McIntire said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.