CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — As a teacher for PENNCREST School District, Kelly Astor knows how valuable technology was during the past year and a half, when being online and in the classroom both played a part in the learning process for teachers and students.
Astor teaches gifted and instructional support at Cambridge Springs Elementary School. She works with students in a science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) program.
She also knows it is important that students break away from technology occasionally and delve into their own creativity.
That’s why Astor has used recent grant funds she received to purchase materials that encourage students to put on their thinking caps and be creative.
This past May, Sonic Drive-In, through the national education nonprofit site DonorsChoose, matched 50 percent of each donation made to all teacher requests.
Astor received a combined donation of $67 for her special project, “Building the Code of the Future.”
“To honor the creative efforts teachers have made to maneuver their ever-shifting learning environments and keep students engaged this past year, Sonic Drive-In donated $1.5 million to teacher requests on the national education nonprofit site DonorsChoose on Teacher Appreciation Day, May 4,” Sonic announced in a press release. “As part of Sonic's ongoing Limeades for Learning initiative, the $1.5 million donation helped fund more than 7,000 teacher requests across the country in need of critical resources, including a special teacher in Cambridge Springs, Pa.”
In her grant request to DonorsChoose, Astor stated her students attend a low-socioeconomic rural elementary school, where many students do not have internet access in their home.
She said Cambridge Springs Elementary School and neighboring Cambridge Springs High School are, basically, the heart of the town.
Astor believes districts are trying to keep up with innovative and best practices in a world where the cost of everything keeps increasing, and it is necessary for teachers to seek grants and outside sources to supplement some of these initiatives.
“Our students want motivating, hands-on activities that involve technology,” She stated. “COVID-19 has caused us to find even more creative ways to do activities to increase learning.”
Astor said COVID-19 made this past year a very unusual year. Students have persevered through difficult circumstances, and the use of technology has soared.
“While this is a good thing for academic learning, it has hindered students’ opportunities to do hands-on activities that encourage creative and critical thinking,” she stated. “I would like to get back to working with some materials that don’t require an iPad, but instead require the mind power of the students to create some amazing things.”
For her project, Astor purchased Learning Resources Botley the Coding Robot.
“The Botley robot encourages students to think with the end goal in mind and what steps they have to take to code to reach that goal,” Astor said, referring it to critical thinking.
She also purchased magnetic tiles building blocks and an 800-piece set of large straws with connectors for construction.
The total price of the three sets of materials with fees was $233. Astor also received financial support from individuals and businesses in the Cambridge Springs community, which, she says, is not unusual.
All the materials arrived in the classroom before school let out for summer break.
“We received everything before the end of the school year,” Astor said.
This is not the first grant Astor has received from Sonic Drive-In through the DonorsChoose site.
“My DonorsChoose project that was funded in November 2020 was $258,” she said. “I got the child safe cutters and hole punches for cardboard and a $100 gift card for the Teachers Pay Teachers site. I used this gift card to purchase materials for lessons for my students when we were in the hybrid model.”
Acutec Precision Machining Inc. in Saegertown also donated $500 toward Astor’s efforts to help her students be more creative.
“I bought materials to make electric circuit cards,” she said. “We’ll make holiday cards that actually light up.”
The electric circuit cards help students learn about circuitry, Astor said. She also purchased wooden planks for construction to help students learn cause and effect, and materials to stop motion.
Principal Jennifer Stevens said Cambridge Springs Elementary School (CSES) has been able to provide STEM opportunities for students integrated into current classroom instruction as well as during intervention and enrichment periods.
“Mrs. Astor and several CSES faculty members have organized afterschool STEM club opportunities that have been very well attended by our students,” Stevens said. “CSES teachers, through the generous support of our district, the Northwest Tri-County Intermediate Unit 5, National Tooling and Machining Association, Sonic Drive-In, Acutec, REC and the Cambridge community, have been able to expand STEM offerings at the elementary school, increasing opportunities for our students to develop innovative thinking skills — students who will have the necessary potential to change our world.”
Astor has also been the recipient of a Clearly Brighter Grant through the Northwestern Rural Electric Cooperative Association Inc.
“I appreciate all the opportunities that are out there to get grants and tools into kids’ hands they might not otherwise be able to have,” she said. “It’s fun to watch their creativity and curiosity as they explore with these materials.”