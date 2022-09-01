A $1,695 grant will support Allegheny College’s Creek Connections environmental outreach program with an equipment purchase.
The grant from BHE GT&S and the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy’s 2022 Watershed Mini Grant Program will fund the purchase of a flow meter, an important data collection tool for stream water quality work.
Creek Connections brings hands-on environmental education to kindergarten through grade 12 students in schools throughout western Pennsylvania.
“Adding this data to our regular water quality monitoring data will make it a lot more useful and add to a deeper understanding of all the connections these physical and chemical parameters have,” said Wendy Kedzierski, Creek Connections program director.
Financial support for the conservancy’s watershed mini grant program was provided through the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation. The company that bought Dominion Energy’s interstate natural gas and storage business in 2021, BHE GT&S, is the support of local watersheds through the grant program. The grant program aids the region’s watershed groups with awards for water quality monitoring, watershed restoration, and organizational promotion and outreach.
