Child Development Centers Inc. (CDC) has obtained a $40,000 grant from the Dr. and Mrs. Arthur William Phillips Charitable Trust to fund expansion of the preschool playground at its Willow Child Development Center in Meadville.
The grant will enable CDC to update the Willow center’s outdoor preschool playground, adding an age-appropriate climbing and sliding structure; installing soft, durable artificial turf; and enclosing the entire area with vinyl fencing for privacy and safety.
The new play structure will be made of weather-resistant, low-maintenance vinyl that is safer than traditional steel play units, and the new, quick-drying turf will replace the existing grass, allowing children to enjoy a safe, clean and dry outdoor play area, even after rainfall. Installing an artificial surface will bring this playground up to the same standard as most of CDC’s other centers in Venango, Crawford and Erie counties.
Prior to adding the new play structure and turf, CDC will excavate the existing play area to lay a firm, level stone subsurface. The playground expansion is projected to be completed in August for the start of the 2021-22 school year.
In addition to the current grant, the Dr. and Mrs. Arthur William Phillips Charitable Trust has awarded funding to CDC several times previously, including grants for other playground upgrades and construction projects at its Oil City, Franklin and Cranberry centers in Venango County.
The Willow center’s nine classrooms accommodate up to 138 children, over half of whom are enrolled in federal and state Head Start programs, Pennsylvania Pre-K Counts or tuition-based preschool programs.
“This grant excites us at CDC,” Chief Executive Officer Rina Irwin said. “CDC believes that children learn through play and interaction, and we’re extremely grateful and eager to transform this outdoor play space for our preschool-aged children.”
