Meadville has been awarded a $125,000 state grant to fight blight.
The money is coming from the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA), state Sen. Michele Brooks, whose 50th District includes Crawford County, said Tuesday. Meadville's grant is one of three awarded in the region.
The Meadville grant is for 778 Water St., an abandoned building that once housed a gas station and then a plumbing business. It now is a safety hazard due to the emergence of a sinkhole on the site, Brooks said.
The Meadville Redevelopment Authority acquired the property in December 2019 from the Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau for $7,600.
The authority applied for the CFA grant, according to Maryann Menanno, Meadville's director of community development and liaison to the redevelopment authority.
The money will cover the first two phases of an assessment of the property, Menanno said. The first phase is a review of past uses of the property. The second is an environmental assessment including soil samples and an examination of possible contaminants.
Funding also would cover demolition of the building.
Work will begin after the state forwards necessary documents to receive the grant, Menanno said.
The two other state grants awarded totaled $337,000, according to Brooks.
Greenville has been awarded $212,000 for demolition and rehabilitation of seven structures along Main and Shenango streets in that borough, Brooks said.
Union City has been awarded $125,000 for two vacant and blighted properties in its downtown. The Higby building was damaged by a tornado in 2013 and has been vacant ever since. The second property is the former Union City Dinor, which also is vacant and structurally deficient.
"These grant funds will build on the community’s investment in these critical areas of our hometowns," she said.
Funding the projects help to increase the value and appeal of properties within the communities and can be a catalyst for new jobs, economic growth and a community resurgence, according to Brooks.