Titusville and Oil Creek Township residents and business owners will soon be able to receive up to $500 in grant money to reimburse expenses relating to two floods experienced by those areas last week.
The Titusville Redevelopment Authority will be processing requests for reimbursements starting next Monday. Those interested in applying can go to the Towne Square building in Titusville — located at 110 W. Spring St. — from 9 a.m. to noon on Aug. 2-6 to apply.
Crawford County government has made available $25,000 in Act 137 money to be used for the reimbursements of residential costs. Commissioner Chairman Eric Henry said Act 137 is a state funding source designated for affordable and low-income housing.
Those applying for the money must meet certain income requirements depending on the number of people living in the household to qualify. For a one-person household, annual income must fall below $37,000; two persons, $42,250; three persons, $47,550; four persons, $52,800; five persons, $57,050; six persons, $61,250; seven persons $65,500; and eight persons, $69,700.
However, Titusville is also contributing a further $25,000 to be given out to city residents only. This money is not income-based, and can be used by business owners in addition to homeowners.
Henry said the reimbursements can be used to any costs relating to the flood, such as purchasing a new water heater or sump pump if the previous failed due to water damage, costs from removing mud from flooded basements or even for paying for a deductible on flood insurance.
Laurie Baker, executive director of the Titusville Redevelopment Authority, said checks will be available the same day that people fill out the application form.
"If they qualify, we'll have the money there for them," she said.
She also stressed that these are one-time checks, meaning an applicant can only receive money from the grants once.
Those applying need to bring with them any and all invoices from flood-related expenses, any pictures they may have of the damages, and their latest income tax return.
Besides the grant project, Crawford County Department of Public Safety is working with Titusville and Oil Creek Township on looking into applying for funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and/or Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) for funds to mitigate damage from future floods.
Damage assessment from the flooding is ongoing in both municipalities.
