Black Ash Sportsman Club in Wayne Township recently received a $4,000 small-range development grant.
The Crawford County Sportsmen’s Council Inc. presented the check to the Maplewood High School trap team and Black Ash for the purchase of a new Pat Trap clay target machine. The grant was made possible by the MidwayUSA Foundation.
“The Crawford County Sportsmen’s Council, Inc. was humbled to be selected and help the Maplewood High School Trap team purchase a PAT trap. The trap will replace an outdated trap and gives Black Ash Sportsman a PAT trap in each of their four trap fields,” said Bob Schoenfeldt, president of Crawford County Sportsmen’s Council.
Officials said 47 grants were awarded in the United States and only two were made in Pennsylvania. Funds will be used for a new trap, which costs over $9,000 and the remaining will be covered by Black Ash, officials said.
“It’s not just the big teams or the high visibility clubs that receive range grants. I’m proud to say that we fund many small teams and clubs that need help. The combination of Maplewood High School and Black Ash Sportsman Club is a good example. This team/club submitted an excellent application that told a story of the club’s hard work and dedication to youth development through hosting and supporting a high school team. It’s a club that sees the value of going a step further by investing in the next generation. That investment for Black Ash is now paying off handsomely. The Maplewood team competes in the PA USA High School League where they have gone from dead last to first in their conference in just a few years. The coaches and other volunteers commit a lot of heart, soul, time, and effort to the youth, and it shows,” said Jay McClatchey, program manager — northeast for MidwayUSA, who attended the event.
