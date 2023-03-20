Crawford County has been awarded direct federal funding in the amount of $40,152 under the national Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) through the Department of Homeland Security/ Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Applications are being accepted until March 31.
Qualifying agencies awarded EFSP funds use them to supplement food and shelter services. The money may not be used as seed money for new programs. Agencies may receive funds to provide food, shelter and supportive services.
These funds will be granted to local organizations that meet program criteria and have submitted compelling applications.
Under the terms of the grant, local agencies chosen to receive funds must be:
• Nonprofits with a voluntary board, faith-based or a governmental organization.
• Eligible to receive and manage federal funding and have an accounting system.
• Have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs.
• Pay vendors directly within 90 days for services provided.
• More information: Contact Julia Covert at Crawford County Drug and Alcohol Executive Commission at jcovert@ccdaec.org.
