The Pennsylvania Department of Education has created a Disability Inclusive Curriculum Pilot Program to instruct K-12 students on the political, economic and social contributions of individuals with disabilities.
Under the program, schools can apply for up to $30,000 in grant funding to implement disability inclusive curriculum.
The department is requesting applications from public school entities and non-public schools interested in developing or expanding focused efforts and experiences to engage in the pilot program. Applications must be submitted by 3 p.m. May 15. Schools can implement the new curriculum beginning in the 2023-24 school year.
Funding will be granted to successful applicants for a three-year period from the date of the award through June 30, 2026. A maximum of $10,000 per year is available to each school entity or non-public school entity.
The Disability Inclusive Curriculum Pilot Program, added to the Pennsylvania Public School Code last summer, is intended to promote topics and subject matter for instruction to all students, help learners understand that disability is a natural part of the human condition, and emphasize the critical contributions of individuals with disabilities.
The program will impact the overall culture and environment of schools by reducing the stigma of disability by including disability as a part of a school-wide strategic plan.
