WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — Nearly a decade of grant applications has generated results: Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved the purchase of a generator capable of powering nearly all of the township building’s operations. The nearly $52,000 project will be paid in large part by federal funds.
Secretary-Treasurer Jill Dunlap said the township had been applying for hazard mitigation grants through the Federal Emergency Management Administration for eight or nine years.
The long-awaited grant provides $32,184.75 toward purchase of the 100 kilowatt Kohler generator.
The township will pay $19,600 in additional costs for purchase and installation with work to be completed this fall, “October at the latest, hopefully,” Dunlap said.
The township building needs a generator, according to Dunlap, because it houses the police and roads departments. In addition, the township building serves as an emergency shelter.
The generator, which will cost $49,200, is being purchased from Palco Generator Sales Corp. of Norvelt in conjunction with RE Johnson Electric of Saegertown. The sale was conducted through COSTARS, the state’s cooperative purchasing program.
The township will also pay Larry Gosnell Concrete Finishing $2,585 for construction of the reinforced concrete pad that will support the generator and a nearly 300-gallon diesel fuel tank. Dunlap and Supervisor John Shartle said that using natural gas to fuel the generator proved prohibitively expensive due to the logistics of the building’s layout and the natural gas supply line. Propane was also considered but dismissed due to cost.
Mike Crowley can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.