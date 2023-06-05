The historic Revere bell hanging in Meadville’s First Baptist Church bell tower is about to receive a new life thanks to a $10,000 grant from the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.
The bell, which has for generations been rung to announce church and community events, was silenced earlier this year due to its deteriorating condition and out of concerns for safety.
According to Paul Oppenlander, chair of the church trustees, the bell was cast in the 1830s in a Revere foundry and first hung in a church in Washington, D.C.
When the Washington church offered it for sale in the early 1860s, R.C. Boileau, a deacon at Meadville’s First Baptist Church, traveled to Washington and purchased the bell for his church.
Over the next 45 years, the bell was moved several times as the congregation met in several locations, but finally in 1906, it was placed permanently in the tower of the newly constructed First Baptist Church located on the corner of Chestnut Street and Diamond Park in downtown Meadville.
Late last year, Oppenlander, concerned about the bell’s condition, consulted with Verdin, a world-renowned bell manufacturer located in Cincinnati. At the manufacturer’s recommendation, ringing of the bell was halted and plans for restoration started.
The church has been raising money to restore and preserve the 700-pound bell, which will involve removing it from the bell tower by crane this summer and transporting it to Verdin where it will be sandblasted and buffed, and the clapper, bell wheel, yoke and bell stand replaced.
To help fund the project, the church applied to the highly competitive National Society Daughters of the American Revolution Historic Preservation Grants program and recently received notification of the award. The funds must be used specifically for the designated purposes, and, according to Oppenlander, will cover about one-third of the cost to have the bell removed from the tower, transported to Cincinnati and restoration work done.
The remaining funds needed for the project will come from donations and the church’s building fund. Once the restoration work is done, the bell will be placed on display in the church lobby until funds can be raised for repairs to the bell tower.
• To make a donation: Visit the First Baptist Church Facebook page, fbcmeadvillepennsylvania, or call the church at (814) 724-3384.
