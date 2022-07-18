EDINBORO — A recent grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is allowing Edinboro Market to distribute locally grown foods more effectively in partnership with Meadville Market House and Core Goods in Oil City.
The three markets received a $120,000 Healthy Food Financing Initiative (HFFI) grant from the USDA for the joint project.
The three markets have collaborated on a limited scale for several months, according to Marti Martz, president of Edinboro Market.
“This HFFI support will allow us to expand our efforts to safely move locally grown, raised, and produced food between Erie, Crawford and Venango County,” she said. “It will increase sales for many small farmers and food entrepreneurs, increase the amount and variety of healthy food available to consumers at each store, and reduce the amount of time/number of miles producers spend delivering products while also providing them access to new markets.”
Collectively, the three retail markets support 96 unique local producers, 90 percent of whom are small-scale producer/owners with no employees. Their products include seasonal produce, dairy, salsa, baked goods, syrup, honey, eggs, meats and more.
The project is among 134 receiving financial assistance awards through the 2021 round of America’s Healthy Food Financing Initiative’s Targeted Small Grants Program. The 134 projects received a total of $22.6 million in financial assistance awards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.