CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — The former art gallery in Cambridge Springs is open under new ownership.
The Kelly Run Art Gallery is now owned by Rod and Debbie Miller of Cambridge Springs.
The Millers are planning a grand reopening of the gallery, 264 S. Main St., on Friday from 6 to 9 p.m.
Attendees may view artwork and other handcrafted products in the gallery. There will be live piano music, prizes and giveaways.
The reception will include light refreshment by Abigail’s on Main, which is also located near the gallery, and craft beer by Gadabout Beer Co.
Rod Miller said he is excited for the return of the gallery and the celebration.
“I’m looking forward to a good turnout,” he said. “I’m excited to see life on Main Street.”
