Do leprechauns hibernate?
Do they wake up in late February each year, hungry for gold?
Leprechauns are mythical creatures, of course, so the literal answer to both questions is no, but in Meadville — and in a metaphorical sense — both queries could be answered affirmatively.
The leprechaun sightings in central Crawford County begin in late February each year with the launching of the Grand Leprechaun contest, which in 2023 starts today.
The contest, a companion to the Jack Curtin St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Celebration, pits representatives of a handful of local nonprofits against each other in a race to win votes. Each vote costs $1 and goes to support the respective nonprofit, with the top vote getter and money raiser serving in the parade as Grand Leprechaun.
All the contestants and the organizations they represent benefit, since each organization keeps the money donated to support its candidate, but when it comes to Grand Leprechaun — there can be only one.
The 2023 edition of the contest restores the traditional format which had gone on hiatus with the COVID-19 pandemic. After the contest ran as normal, finishing just before the abrupt cancellation of the parade in 2020, both events were called off in 2021. Last year, the parade returned and brought with it a scaled-down version of the Grand Leprechaun contest with more than a dozen downtown shops all hosting the contest’s distinctive gold boxes to raise funds for a single beneficiary, Center for Family Services Inc.
“We are excited that the contest is back in its original format although, the committee loved last year’s version of the contest as well,” said contest organizer Eileen Mullen. “As long as folks are shopping downtown, spending the green, buying local and supporting their favorite Grand Leprechaun contestant, then we are happy!”
While both the contest and the parade are unabashedly up front regarding their aim to drum up downtown business during what is typically a slow post-Groundhog Day, pre-St.Patrick’s Day period, the charitable efforts have been proven virtually magical in their effects.
Since the Grand Leprechaun contest was launched in 2004 by Jack Curtin, Mullen’s father, the event has raised more than $260,000 for area nonprofits, according to organizing committee member Andy Walker.
This year, the competition features five candidates vying to serve as Grand Leprechaun. Gold boxes for depositing votes can be found at 11 locations downtown.
Here are the candidates:
•Kim Adsit, St. James Haven
The owner and business manager for Vision Source Meadville, 1073 S. Main St., looked to the past when deciding what nonprofit to support. The answer, St. James Haven, which provides temporary shelter for men at 779 N. Main St., came into focus quickly.
“We have a unique connection to St. James Haven because they are located in the building where we began our practice over 25 years ago,” Adsit said in an email. “The work they do to provide shelter and safety for men in our area in need is outstanding.”
In an effort to build supporters’ appetites, Adsit said her campaign for Grand Leprechaun will put a heavy emphasis on food. More information can be found on the Facebook and Instagram pages for @kimpossible4leprechaun.
• Greg Panchura, Meadville Council on the Arts
As half of the duo 50 Miles to Empty, Panchura’s charity is one that’s close to his heart.
“This charity is important because people need an escape from the harsh world that we live in,” he said of the arts organization located on the second floor of the Market House. “It’s a place where people can go to forget about their troubles just for a little while and laugh, sing, and share in this great community. People need a place to go where they can showcase their talents, grow as a performer and share the love we have for our community and entertainment.”
In keeping with the arts-oriented nonprofit and Panchura’s musical background, he and Julie Panchura, his wife and bandmate, will be drumming up support with performances and open mic nights. Follow their plans on the 50 Miles to Empty Facebook page.
• Jackie Roberson, Family and Community Christian Association
As executive director of Family & Community Christian Association (FCCA), Roberson has seen the Meadville community’s generosity — and the impact of that generosity — firsthand.
“There is a strong community connection here unlike any other place I’ve ever been to,” Roberson said.
FCCA works hard to foster that connection with its many programs, from providing holiday meals to preschool programs and adult literacy work.
“I stand behind our mission,” Roberson said. “The thing I love and enjoy about my organization is that our purpose and ultimate goal is to help the people of Meadville and Crawford and Mercer counties.”
For updates on Roberson’s Grand Leprechaun campaign and for FCCA activities in general, follow the Family & Community Christian Association Facebook page.
• Jimmy Severo, NWPA National Tooling and Machining Association Education Foundation
Severo has a long history of support for St. Patrick’s Day, which has been marked memorably at Ranz Bar and Grill, the bar he owns at 10950 Liberty St., just across the street from his two other businesses, Prime Ridez LLC and Rhino Linings of Crawford County. For 13 years, the bar has held a St. Patrick’s Day bash featuring the Kiltlifters Pipes and Drums — the kind of celebration that has a certain effect.
“I always dance a jig at some point in the evening,” Severo said, laughing.
In the spirit of the Grand Leprechaun contest, Severo will be taking his talents downtown over the next few weeks. Already planned are a turn behind the taps at Firehouse Tap and Grille on March 8 and a VIP dinner at Julian’s Bar and Grill on March 15.
For more details, he said, look for #goblackbeard on Facebook.
• Alisha Sheatz, Meadville Medical Center Foundation
After 15 years with Meadville Medical Center, Sheatz, a thoracic clinical navigator at the Yolanda G. Barco Oncology Institute (YGBOI), knows that the region’s leading cancer treatment facility is more than just a place for treatment.
“As a patient” at the Barco center, she said in an email, “you are never just a patient, you become family! YGBOI is here to support Crawford County and the surrounding areas to help people through some of the toughest times they will endure.”
Sheatz is headed into the campaign with the sort of carefully scheduled events one might expect from a Grand Leprechaun candidate with experience in the health care industry. On Thursday, she’ll be guest bartending from 5 to 8 p.m. at Voodoo Brewery, 215 Arch St. On Saturday and Sunday, she is hosting a Grand Leprechaun girls basketball tournament at Seton Catholic School. She’ll also be behind the bar at Hunter’s Inn, 25584 Route 27, from 5 to 9 p.m. March 9, with the Kiltlifters Pipes and Drums there from 7 to 9 to put everyone in the Celtic mood.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.