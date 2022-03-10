As the 2022 Grand Leprechaun Contest races toward its conclusion, several downtown businesses are vying for the lead in the charity fundraising effort.
Leading the pack is Harmony Formals, contest organizer Victoria Soff said Wednesday. Rounding out the top five are the Whole Darn Thing Sub Shop, French Creek Framing and Fine Art, French Creek Coffee and Tea Co., and The Chalk Shop.
Participants can continue to cast their “votes” of support in the form of donations at 17 participating downtown businesses. Voting continues through noon Friday, when contest organizers will begin collecting the gold boxes used to collect donations, and Soff was quick to point out that last-minute voting matters more than ever this year.
“We found out this week that Armstrong is going to match the winner up to $1,000, so we’re hoping the winner has at least $1,000,” Soff said.
Where past versions of the contest have featured competing candidates each representing a different nonprofit, this year all donations will support Center for Family Services.
The 17 participating businesses — a nod to March 17, of course — will have prominently-placed gold boxes for donations. The establishment collecting the most will receive the Jack Curtin St. Patrick’s Day Parade’s annual Irish Spirit award.
The winner will be announced following the parade, which begins in Diamond Park at noon Saturday.