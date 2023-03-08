In-person polling places have been open for a week and voting in the 2023 Grand Leprechaun contest is off to a hot start, according to Victoria Dickson, a member of the committee that organizes the contest.
More than $3,000 was raised in the contest’s first week, Dickson told The Meadville Tribune.
“That much in the first week is really strong, so we’re excited the contestants are doing so much for all of these different charities,” Dickson said on Tuesday. “Every year the contestants make it their own, and we really appreciate everyone running with it. At the end of the day, there are five charities that will win no matter what the results are.”
The contest’s five competitors, each raising money for a local nonprofit, campaign for votes to serve as the Grand Leprechaun in the 2023 Jack Curtin St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Celebration, which takes place March 18. Each vote costs $1, with the money raised going to the respective charities. Voters are encouraged to vote early and often — there are no concerns about double or even triple voting, and the ballots are harvested each week of the contest to provide updated standings on how the candidates are faring. Voting will end March 17.
In the lead after week 1 is Alisha Sheatz, a thoracic clinical navigator at Yolanda G. Barco Oncology Institute, who is raising money for the Meadville Medical Center Foundation. Sheatz will try to extend her lead Thursday when she serves as guest bartender at Hunter’s Inn, 25584 Route 27, from 5 to 9 p.m., with the Kiltlifters Pipes and Drums there from 7 to 9 to put everyone in the St. Patrick’s Day mood.
Second place is Jackie Roberson, who is supporting Family & Community Christian Association (FCCA), where he serves as executive director. The FCCA, 378 Chestnut St., will host a Grand Leprechaun Luncheon on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The event is free, with donations supporting Roberson’s campaign and the FCCA’s programs.
Greg Panchura, half of musical duo 50 Miles to Empty, is raising funds for Meadville Council on the Arts (MCA) and is in third place after a week that included a “Storyteller’s Evening” performance Sunday at the MCA’s venue on the second floor of the Market House. In fourth is Kim Adsit. The owner of Vision Source Meadville, Adsit is campaigning for St. James Haven, the emergency shelter for men that now occupies the North Main Street building where Vision Source was started 25 years ago.
In fifth after one week, but primed to move up the standings, is Jimmy Severo, who is raising cash for NWPA National Tooling and Machining Association Education Foundation. Severo, owner of Ranz Bar and Grill, will be behind the bar as guest bartender at Firehouse Tap and Grille today from 5 to 7 p.m.
Gold Box locations for 2023 Grand Leprechaun contest donations
Cup n’ Spoon, 882 Park Ave.
Save Room for Dessert, 910 Market St.
Chateau Christine, 246, Chestnut St.
The Cutting Edge, 214 W. Center St.
French Creek Coffee and Tea, 285 Chestnut St.
Loeffler’s Flowers and Gifts, 207 Chestnut St.
Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St.
The Woolen Mill, 257 Chestnut St.
Purple Fox Games, 209 Chestnut St.
Confections of a Cake Lover, 272 Chestnut St.
Whole Darn Thing Sub Shop, 899 Market St.
Downtown Mall Bistro, 920 Water St.
