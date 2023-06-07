Leaders of Conneaut, Crawford Central and PENNCREST school districts typically work in concert to ensure the three districts follow nearly identical schedules.
The districts all send students to Crawford Tech in Meadville, so varying schedules can play havoc with the career and technical school’s mission.
As some local grandparents can attest, however, one result of the similar schedules has occasionally proved calamitous for families with multiple members from different schools graduating the same year. When the three districts finish on the same day and hold their graduations that evening, it’s not feasible to watch one cousin graduate in Cochranton and still catch another cousin’s commencement in Cambridge Springs.
But this year, grandparents with graduates in different districts can enjoy multiple ceremonies if they are so inclined.
Crawford Central’s last day of school is today. Conneaut will end its year on Thursday and PENNCREST holds its last day on Friday. Despite the half-day on Friday for non-senior students, PENNCREST, like Conneaut, will hold its graduation ceremony on Thursday evening.
The graduations begin tonight in Cochranton and Meadville, where ceremonies start at 6.
On Thursday, Cambridge Springs, Maplewood and Saegertown high schools will hold ceremonies at 6 p.m. Conneaut Area Senior High will hold its ceremony at 7:30 — just late enough that determined grandparents with the right sort of vehicle might be able to make it to Linesville after attending a ceremony in Cambridge Springs, for instance.
