For four years, Allegheny College student Osbaldo "Oz" Meza gave much of his time and dedication to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Mentoring Program Nita M. Lowey PA 21st Century Community Learning Center. With his graduation from the college fast approaching, others involved in the program decided to pay some recognition to the student who had helped them so much.
Meza was honored in a ceremony Friday at Meadville Area Middle School. Representatives from the Meadville Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Scholarship Fund, the middle school and the college — three of the organizations that collaborate on the mentoring program alongside state government — were on hand to reminisce on Meza's time with the program and speak on his impact.
"Nothing has been more exciting for me as our journey together for the last four years," said Dr. Armendia Dixon, program director for the mentoring program, "a journey where he helped to write the successful 21st Century Learning Center Grant for the Meadville Area Middle School, where he masterfully and skillfully managed the site, tracked student progress, worked with parents, assisted with Pennsylvania State Department reporting, taught mathematics to the students, facilitated our online learning, our virtual Beloved Community Fair and even got a chance to participate in the first monitoring of the program."
Olivia Lang, associate director of civic engagement and Bonner Program director at Allegheny, said Meza has displayed "great leadership, extraordinary dedication and is truly humble.
"Without complaint or question, Oz goes above and beyond every single day to make the program a success," Lang said. "His dedication and passion for his work radiates and his shoes will be immensely hard to fill."
Lillian Groover, a ninth grade student at Meadville Area Senior High School and the current peer mentor for the mentoring program, said Meza has been an "amazing role model" for her since she was enrolled in the program herself in eighth grade.
"I had struggled with my foreign language grade but with the help of Oz I was able to get my grade up," Groover said. "I know that Oz has always been an amazing help to all of the students in the MLK Program."
Groover especially highlighted Meza's help during the COVID-19 pandemic after she joined the staff. She said he helped get her settled into the routine of being on staff and was always willing to answer any questions or help out.
"Oz is a wonderful young man who has a very bright future in front of him," she said. "The MLK Program has been affected greatly by him and his presence will be missed."