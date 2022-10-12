VERNON TOWNSHIP — Manufacturing remains a cornerstone of Pennsylvania’s economy and Crawford County is a part of it, according to one Pennsylvania official who visited Meadville on Tuesday as part of the state’s celebration of Manufacturing Week.
“It’s wonderful to see activity in motion,” Brent Vernon said at a tour of Channellock Inc.’s Plant 2 in Vernon Township. “Over 300 family-sustaining jobs right here in Crawford County. The multiplier effect on (local) businesses that are part of their supply chain. The investment that helped Channellock grow and retain folks.”
Vernon, executive director of the Governor’s Action Team, was here to see first-hand the results of a 2019-20 project at Channellock, the Meadville-based maker of pliers and other hand tools.
In 2019, Channellock received a $3.68 million funding proposal from the Governor’s Action Team to add more than 30,000 square feet of space to its tool finishing plant for packaging and storage space, purchase and installation of new equipment, training of existing employees, and retention of 360 jobs in Crawford County. The total project, including investment by Channellock, was pegged at $10 million and was completed in November of 2020.
“In Pennsylvania, we rank sixth in our nation in terms of manufacturing jobs,” Vernon said. “It contributes $113 billion annually in gross domestic product. Companies like Channellock — the technically proficient and talented folks who make a great product here in Meadville, Pennsylvania, branded ‘(Made) in U.S.A.’ and sold globally — really tells a lot about our manufacturing might, the quality of product and the skill sets of the people who work here.”
“Having the support of the commonwealth with the low-interest PIDA (Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority) loan was a big help in building our warehouse expansion project,” said Jon DeArment, Channellock’s president and chief operating officer.
Pennsylvania has been helpful with other projects at the company including state loans for significant forging and heat-treating automation projects. “Both of which represented significant investment in new technology and innovation that will help us remain competitive,” DeArment said.
Business is good, but Channellock is trying to recruit workers for about 20 jobs openings it still has.
“We have retirement parties all the time and I joke, ‘Are you sure you want to retire? Do you want to come back?’” DeArment said.
The openings do have an impact on the flow of hand tool production as the firm is trying to keep various tool inventories up, he added. Channellock manufactures more than 130 different sizes and types of hand tools including pliers, screwdrivers and wrenches.
Channellock has some recent retirees returning to work part time to assist within the company.
That’s reflective of the firm’s culture, according to Vernon.
“In a time when they’re trying to attract new employees to come on, they’re able to attract retirees back and help out — there’s no greater testament to Channellock and the DeArment family,” he said.
