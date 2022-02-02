Meadville, PA (16335)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to cloudy skies and rain during the afternoon. High around 40F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Rain with some snow mixing in overnight. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 29F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. About one inch of snow expected.