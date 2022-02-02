The Governor’s Advisory Council for Hunting, Fishing and Conservation is seeking a qualified candidate to represent the newly formed District 9 on the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s board of directors.
District 9 includes the counties of Carbon, Berks, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton and Schuylkill. The district was formed by Act 3 of 2022 and provides for a commissioner to serve the district for a four-year term. Commissioners may be reappointed for two additional four-year terms and can serve for six months after their term expires, or until their replacement is named, whichever occurs first.
“Recognizing the unique needs of the hunting, trapping, and conservation community in the Lehigh Valley and working alongside the General Assembly, Gov. Tom Wolf has created District 9 and the advisory council seeks a diverse group of applicants for the selection process of this newly created seat,” said Derek Eberly, director of the advisory council. “We encourage anyone interested in volunteering to serve on the board to send us a letter of intent and their professional resume for review.”
Applications will be accepted until Feb. 11.
Per the Game Code, applicants must be well-informed about wildlife conservation and restoration and be residents of the district. Commissioners receive no compensation for their service but are reimbursed for travel expenses.
Candidates will be interviewed by the advisory council and rated on their responses, as well as their professional and volunteer experience with wildlife conservation and related activities. Wolf will select the final candidate to be presented to the Senate for confirmation.
Individuals interested in applying should email a resume and cover letter to Eberly at Deeberly@pa.gov.