Government overreach and inflation pressure are among the concerns of Congressman Mike Kelly, a Republican in his seventh term representing Crawford County and other parts of northwestern Pennsylvania.
Kelly, 75, who holds the 16th Congressional District seat, stopped at The Meadville Tribune on Monday as the current Congress is in its summer recess.
Though the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) has paused a plan to create a new French Creek National Wildlife Refuge within French Creek’s watershed, Kelly doesn’t see the issue as over.
An initial proposal was announced in April by FWS, but in the following weeks met resistance from the public, local politicians and federal politicians within the French Creek Watershed including Kelly. The service paused the idea of a new refuge following a meeting with political leaders in early July.
It’s “the pause” that bothers Kelly.
“I know they put it on pause which means they’re not stopping it,” Kelly said. “I wanted to hear, ‘We are not doing it. We have suspend any move in there.’”
Kelly pointed out that years’ worth of conservation efforts by a variety of groups led French Creek to be named Pennsylvania’s River of the Year for 2022.
“Now all of a sudden the government wants to come in and help out. What does that mean?” he asked rhetorically.
“There’s no reason for the government to go in there,” Kelly said of FWS. “When you ask why they can’t give you an honest answer. I don’t trust them.”
“It was time to say ‘just stop,’” Kelly said. “I think they’re recognizing pushback on this.”
However, when it comes to health care, Kelly hopes to see passage of the Improving Seniors’ Timely Access to Care Act.
It would modernize and streamline the prior authorization process for about 32 million Americans enrolled in Medicare Advantage plans.
The bill was passed by the House Ways and Means Committee and led by Kelly and fellow congressional Reps. Suzan DelBene, a Democrat from the state of Washington; Larry Bucshon, a Republican from Indiana; and Ami Bera, a Democrat from California. The bill now goes to the full House for consideration.
“There’s no reason for a lag time on prior authorization,” Kelly said. “I don’t want people to have to wait to be taken care of. Seniors don’t have time to wait if they are ill.”
Among the bill’s provisions are establishing an electronic prior authorization process; requiring the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to establish a process for “real time” decisions for items and services that are routinely approved; and requiring Medicare Advantage plans to report on their use of prior authorization and the rate of approvals and denials.
“Prior authorization should not be an issue,” Kelly said. “It should be something we keep improving.”
Inflation pressure on the economy remains a big issue as well, according to the congressman.
“All we’re doing now is printing money,” he said. “It’s scary as heck. We’ve inflated the money supply. It doesn’t have value, so people are requiring more (money) than before. We’ve diluted what the value of our money is.”
The federal funds rate has been raised to 5.25-5.50 percent as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said he wants to curb the annual inflation down to a 2 percent.
The federal funds rate refers to the interest rate that banks charge other institutions for lending excess cash to them from their reserve balances.
However, Americans still want to buy consumer goods of all types.
“When you have to raise interest rates to keep people from having the ability to buy things, there’s something wrong,” Kelly said.
The congressman also is concerned about the Biden administration’s energy policies.
“There’s no reason for what we’re going through energy-wise,” Kelly said. “Domestically, we shut down (oil and gas) production. We have fast storage of energy that’s accessible to us and environmentally safe.”
