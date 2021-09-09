When Crawford County ceased its recycling drop-off program in 2017, many residents were left without a way to recycle their plastics. Now a local company is seeking to rectify that issue with a weekly recycling event, the first of which is to be held this weekend.
HydroBlox Technologies Inc. will hold its inaugural plastic recycling collection this Saturday at its Meadville facility from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event, which is free and open to the public, will allow attendees to drop off most forms of plastic to be recycled, with the sole exception being polyvinyl chloride plastics, better known as PVC.
Ed Grieser, CEO of HydroBlox, said the company has held these kinds of recycling events before in other states, but never in Crawford County. However, with the company receiving an influx of calls from people asking if they could drop off their plastics with the company, and a recent partnership with the Dow Chemical Company and Reynolds Consumer Products to hold these kinds of events, the idea to start plastic collections in the county began to make sense.
"It just made sense since we're here, it's so easy, and there really is no other viable recycling option," Grieser said.
The events have proven successful in the other states where they've been held.
The collection is a win-win situation for the public and HydroBlox. The company will be able to utilize most of the plastic turned over to it as raw materials to create the drainage blocks it specializes in.
These porous blocks are used for athletic fields, building foundations, at airport runways, beneath railroads and more.
Unlike other forms of plastic recycling, Grieser said HydroBlox is able to use most kinds of plastic for its production process without the need to separate out different kinds. As such, people attending Saturday's event will, for the most part, not have to sort the types of plastics they bring.
"As far as I know, we're the only company out there that can handle something like that," he said.
The only exception to this are plastic bottles, such as those used for soft drinks sold at convenience stores. While HydroBlox will accept these bottles at the event, they will not go into the creation of the drainage blocks.
Instead, Grieser said the company will grind up the plastic bottles and sell them to a company that can make use of them. Any proceeds generated from the sale will be donated to the American Cancer Society.
Saturday's event is something of a test run for HydroBlox to see if its collection events can be successful. Should they prove popular enough, Grieser said the company plans to donate the money made from selling the plastic bottles to a different good cause each month.
"We're thinking we should rotate it, whoever is the benefactor of that monthly," he said.
Grieser clarified that specifically plastic bottles are the only kinds of plastic that need to be separated, and similar liquid-holding plastics, such as milk jugs, do not.
In addition to its Meadville facility, HydroBlox also has a factory in the Conneaut Lake area and one under construction in Florida. Grieser said the company ships its products worldwide.
The production process for the drainage blocks does not involve hazardous materials and does not exhaust fumes.
"It's quite possibly the greenest manufacturing facility ever," he said.
The Meadville HydroBlox facility is located at 200 Mercer St. The collection will be performed at the soccer field across from the facility.
Sean P. Ray can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at sray@meadvilletribune.com.