CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Randy Gorske will serve his 21st one-year term as mayor of Cambridge Springs Borough.
Members of Cambridge Springs Borough Council, during their reorganization meeting Monday night, unanimously reelected Gorske mayor for 2023.
“After all these years, I appreciate working with my fellow council members because we all seem to have the same train of thought,” Gorske said. “We all agree the community is moving in the right direction, and we all agree the improvements the community is investing in locally are important components.”
Delores Hale was reelected as deputy mayor.
Council also set the meetings dates and times as the first and third Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at the borough building. There will not be a meeting on Sept. 4 due to it being Labor Day.
The following personnel, dates and times were set for committees: Administration and Finance — Gorske and Marci Dickson, first Tuesday of the month, 7:45 a.m.; Police — Larry Morrow and Jennifer Howell, first Tuesday of the month, 4 p.m.; Land Use and General Safety — Brian Harmon and Jeremy Ball, second Tuesday of the month, 8 a.m.; and Public Works — Hale and Harmon, second Monday of the month, 9 a.m.
Council also appointed Alan Shaddinger as solicitor and Greenman-Pederson Inc. as engineer. Mercer County State Bank was approved as depositor of borough funds.
During a regular meeting that followed, Borough Manager Sandy Pude reported that she sent out letters detailing the increase in water, sewer and garbage rates, as well as the increase in millage.
Pude said some residents do not want to have garbage collection.
“We have had a lot of calls about opting out of garbage (collection),” she said. “You can’t opt out of garbage unless you’re serviced by a dumpster. There is absolutely no way we could ever be able to regulate who’s paying, who’s getting collected and who’s not.”
In another matter, School Resource Officers Alyssa Angelo and AJ Poux have been becoming familiar with each of the buildings in PENNCREST School District and began working in the district on Monday.
During public comment, Rodney Miller told council that he has purchased the former Kelly Run Gallery. It will be closed for a while and then reopen as a gallery, which will feature works from local artists, a photographer and other vendors.
He asked council about the property line between the back of the gallery building and the borough garage. Pude is going to check to see where the property line is.
Miller has also purchased the building next to the gallery and said he would eventually like to open a coffee shop/café there.
