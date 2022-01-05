CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — During its reorganization meeting Monday night, Cambridge Springs Borough Council again named Randy Gorske as borough mayor for another four-year term.
Gorske was appointed to council in March 2000 and became mayor a few years after that.
Delores Hale was again voted to serve as deputy mayor. She was appointed to council in February 2005.
Gorske did not run for reelection and won the seat via write-in votes.
“My fellow council members were always happy to work with. I always thought council worked good together, and because we’ve felt good together, I am willing to continue after at least 15 years as mayor,” Gorske said. “I am looking forward to working with council on the revitalization plan we recently launched.”
Also, during reorganization, council welcomed Jeremy Ball. He is filling a seat held by Pat Mahon, who chose not to run for reelection. Ball also won by write-in votes.
Council voted to keep the dates and times of the meetings as the first and third Monday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Borough Building, with the exception of September and July, when there will only be a meeting on the third Monday.
Council also established liaisons for the following committees: Administration and Finance — Gorske and Marci Dickson; Public Works — Hale and Brian Harmon; Police — Larry Morrow and Jennifer Howell; and Land Use — Harmon and Ball.
Also, council reappointed Alan Shaddinger as solicitor and Greenman-Pederson Inc. as its engineering firm. Mercer County State Bank was named depository of funds.
During regular council business that followed reorganization, Borough Manager Sandy Pude reported that Crawford County has postponed the 2022 Act 13 Grants until 2023. The borough had received a grant for $100,000 to help with the Church Street Culvert Project. Pude was going to submit a grant application to help fund the Glen Avenue Bridge replacement project. She will seek other grant sources while engineers work on the project.
Pude attended a conference call with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) concerning the borough’s desire to purchase the former Spring Inn property on Venango Avenue near the Main Street Bridge. The borough has to wait until PennDOT closes on the bridge project before the department makes a decision.
Two “No Dogs in Park” signs have been placed in Marcy Park, and the bag station and garbage can have been removed. Anyone who does not clean up after his or her dog on public property could face a minimum fine of $100 or a maximum fine of $600.
Hale would like the borough to do something to get traffic to slow down on Main Street.
“South Main Street traffic is going too fast in the downtown business section,” she said.
Hale suggest putting up the “pedestrian crossing” signs. Pude said there is one placed near the Bartlett Hotel but it has been taken down for winter.
Morrow suggested putting the sign out again and adding another one near the railroad tracks.
Council also discussed the potholes in the parking lot between the post office and the fire hall. Pude said she will talk to borough foreman John Dine about trying to use millings from paving to fill the holes.
Harmon said if the borough purchases the former Spring Inn property, he would like to install a monarch butterfly waystation, which would provide food and habitat for the monarch butterfly, whose population has struggled in the area in recent years.
“We’re going to put plants in it that the butterflies will eat,” Harmon said, referring to a buddleia butterfly bush and milkweed. “Craig Newell wants to put in a sculpture that will light up at night, and we’ll have a couple of benches for people to sit on.”