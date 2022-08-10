HARRISBURG — The collective demand by 21 Pennsylvania House Republican legislators that the state Department of Education scrub from its website a page dedicated to gender-inclusive language and online resources for teachers was dismissed by the Wolf administration as a “distraction.”
Elizabeth Rementer, press secretary for Gov. Tom Wolf, said that Republicans are avoiding discussions “about topics that truly impact Pennsylvanians.” The materials meant to help foster inclusive classrooms and avert bullying have been on the state website for years without complaint, she said.
“Students shouldn’t be leveraged as an extremist talking point. Hate has no place in Pennsylvania. The Wolf administration will continue to support policies to keep children in the classroom and safe from bullying,” Rementer said.
The legislators’ concern is that the Department of Education is “indoctrinating” public school students across all grade levels on gender diversity. They issued a “reform or resign” ultimatum to Education Secretary Eric Hagarty, calling on the department to remove gender diverse references from all of its online and hardcopy materials.
“This is precisely why the Legislature needs to enact an enforceable Parental Bill of Rights so families can freely direct the upbringing of their children without inappropriate sexual content or demoralizing, gender-neutral pronouns invading our taxpayer-funded classrooms,” said state Rep. Stephanie Borowicz, R-Clinton/Centre.
Ryan Matthews, Pennsylvania director of the Human Rights Campaign, said there should be nothing controversial about saying all young people including LGBTQ+ youth should be welcomed and feel safe in school.
“Politicians in Pennsylvania — and across the country — are attacking LGBTQ+ youth three months before an election because they’re desperate. Plain and simple. It’s shameful that they’re willing to attack young people. Growing up is hard enough and these political attacks make LGBTQ+ youth more likely to feel alienated and ostracized at school. It needs to stop,” Matthews said.
State Reps. Aaron Bernstine, R-Lawrence/Beaver/Butler, and David Rowe, R-Union/Snyder, are among those who endorsed the ultimatum: state Reps. Barb Gleim, Andrew Lewis, Mike Armanini, Jim Cox, Russ Diamond, Joe Hamm, Mike Jones, Dawn Keefer, Rob Kauffman, David Maloney, Daryl Metcalfe, Kathy Rapp, Leslie Rossi, Frank Ryan, Paul Schemel, Brian Smith, Perry Stambaugh and David Zimmerman.
All voted in favor of a House bill designating school sports by biological sex, barring transgender women from competing in girls’ sports. It passed through both chambers of the General Assembly with some support from Democrats but was ultimately vetoed by Wolf.
The Department of Education’s resource page on gender/gender identity includes nine definitions common in gender diversity such as gender identity and transgender. There are multiple links to scholarly resources and publications. One looks to provide teachers with resources for understanding and supporting gender-expansive students. Others are specific to advancing equity for girls of color and for preventing gender-based violence among boys.
Chris Lilienthal, a spokesperson for Pennsylvania State Education Association, said the online resources offered by the department are often intended to stop gender bullying and harassment. Other resources focus on promoting healthy relationships and stopping gender-based violence and abuse, he said.
“These are all lessons we should want students to learn in any school setting, especially at a time when our youth are experiencing a mental health crisis like never before. Students should be accepted and welcomed into school settings just the way they are. That’s what these educational resources are about,” Lilienthal said.
A 2019 survey of 2,000 teens from ages 14 to 18, including 1,148 who identify as transgender, found that of the transgender subgroup, 85 percent seriously contemplated suicide and more than half attempted suicide.
The group of legislators takes specific exception to the language guide, citing the phrase “binary gender” and its accompanying definition: “The faulty concept that there are only two genders: male and female.”
Also cited in a statement released by House Republicans is a link to an online toolkit for teaching tolerance by hosting a gender-neutral day in a classroom, suggested for grades three to 12. And, the legislators refer to a brief tutorial on preferred personal pronouns, encouraging teachers to ask students for their preferred pronouns if it’s not already known.
Rowe said the “indoctrination” is one example of why public school enrollment is in decline. State records show slight declines in eight of the past 10 school years. Rowe advocates for vouchers, where education dollars follow individual students.
“Maybe if Tom Wolf and the state Department of Education stopped wasting our tax dollars pedaling nonsensical, woke rhetoric to impressionable third-graders, they would not need to keep coming back to the General Assembly to beg for astronomical school funding increases, year after year,” Rowe said.
Pennsylvania’s latest budget allocated an additional $1.8 billion in education spending in 2022-23 and has generally experienced substantial increases during Wolf’s two terms.
