CONNEAUT LAKE — Watch out where you are stepping at Fireman’s Beach.
The topic of goose droppings on the beach was discussed briefly at last week’s meeting of Conneaut Lake Borough Council.
Borough resident Peggy Townsend complained Wednesday about the condition of the beach and also suggested residents should get free parking passes since they pay taxes that help fund the beach.
She suggested council get the community involved in cleaning up the beach and volunteered to help.
Council President Dick Holabaugh responded that the beach committee has tried many solutions to get rid of the geese, but has not been successful.
Streets Manager Jim Donnachie had erected six fake coyotes that helped for a while, but someone stole four of them.
The matter of community help was referred to the beach committee.
In other news:
• Council is continuing efforts to contact landowners who own property with dilapidated buildings in the borough, but won’t respond to registered mail informing them of code violations.
Holabaugh said the next step is to have a “person serve the notifications paper personally and verify the delivery.”
One neighbor has complained to council several time and is still waiting on action regarding the issue, he said.
• The finance committee is beginning to prepare the 2024 budget. Chairman Penny Monahan asked committee and department heads to submit requests soon.
• Councilman Bill Eldridge reported that the revitalization committee is now reviewing the previous requests for proposals for rebidding for a current Green Light-Go project for traffic signals on Water Street at the intersections of First and Second streets.
He said the committee will issue the new announcement within the next few weeks.
• Volunteers from the Conneaut Lake Community Development Committee spent one morning last week weeding the planting beds at the entrance of Fireman’s Beach to maintain an attractive park for the public.
Eldridge, who is president of the committee, told council the group plans to organize volunteers to do more weeding later this month.
