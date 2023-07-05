Saturday afternoon marks Voodoo Brewing Co.’s fourth Good Vibes beer festival with a twist for craft beer aficionados — and it’s not a cap on a beer bottle.
Once again, the Good Vibes Beer Fest is from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at Voodoo’s production facility, The Compound, at 834 Bessemer St., Meadville. A total of 49 artisan brewers from 16 states are participating in the festival.
The twist for this year is a separate VIP bottle share event of limited edition or hard-to-get beers slated for Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Compound.
VIP attendees will have a chance to share their favorite bottles with fellow beer enthusiasts plus enjoy exclusive offerings from Voodoo and other participating breweries that won’t be available at the main event Saturday.
“A lot of people come into town early anyway for the festival and lot of them do their own kind of bottle share at hotels on Friday night,” Tom Guzick, Voodoo’s director of marketing, said. “So we thought ‘Why not give people space to do that and make it something special with extra food?’ People can come down here and use our wide open space, have some food and raise a little extra money for The ARC as well.”
As part of the VIP night, the event will have a bottle auction with 100 percent of the proceeds going to The ARC of Crawford County Foundation.
The ARC of Crawford County helps clients with intellectual and developmental disabilities. For more than 10 years, Voodoo has had two employees from The ARC’s work program who assist with production operations and recently added a third employee from The ARC program.
“They’re great people and some of the hardest workers here,” Guzick said.
Mark Weindorf, The ARC of Crawford County’s executive director, said Voodoo has been a big supporter of the work program plus donates to ARC from funds raised by the Good Vibes festival.
“We get a financial boost for The ARC from it,” Weindorf said of the Good Vibes festival. “Some of the money raised for ARC recently turned around by us as it was donated to the ARC Foundation to buy a bench for the new public green space planned on Market Street.”
Tickets for Saturday’s festival are $135 each plus fees, and all those attending the festival must be age 21 and up.
Tickets for Friday’s VIP event are an additional $100 fee which includes live entertainment and complimentary tapas and hors d’oeuvres.
Tickets remain and are available through Oznr, an online craft beverage marketplace application, or at voodoobrewery.com, he said. At least 500 people from around the country are expected for the event, Guzick said. The festival would cap at about 800 attendees, he said.
Voodoo’s Good Vibes festival has higher price point is due to the logistics of getting beer to Meadville from different craft beer locations around the country including, Guzick said.
“Coming to Meadville isn’t necessarily the easiest place to come to,” he said due to its distance from major airports in Pittsburgh, Cleveland or Buffalo. “Getting the beer here is the hardest thing.”
“We love participating in the local beer festivals in the region, but for our own festival we want something different that can bring beer from all over that people might not be able to try in town,” he continued. “We want to make sure we can get the best of the best breweries. Some of the beers that our brewery friends are sending are stuff you can only get at their brewhouse in their state.”
At the Good Vibes festival, Voodoo itself will be releasing one of its summer season brews — Hazy Vibes, a New England-style IPA, or India Pale Ale.
New England IPAs are defined as having a more intense, tropical fruit centric, hop aroma and flavor than regular IPAs. New England IPAs also are heavily dry hopped to the point of being hazy, giving them fuller body, smoother flavor and less bitterness than typical IPAs.
