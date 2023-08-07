Voodoo Brewing Co. of Meadville’s Good Vibes beer festival in early July helped raise a significant contribution for The Arc of Crawford County.
Voodoo, an employee-owned company, recently presented a $10,000 donation to the organization.
The Arc of Crawford County helps clients with intellectual and developmental disabilities. For more than 10 years, Voodoo has had two employees from the Arc’s work program who assist with production operations and recently added a third employee from the Arc program.
“One of the most fundamental yet rewarding things about being in the craft beer industry is our inherent ties to community,” the company said in a statement.
“This organization holds a special place in our hearts, as three of our valued employees originated from the services provided by this organization and its incredible staff.”
The Good Vibes festival had a total of 49 artisan brewers from 16 states are participating in the festival.
As part of its VIP night, there was a bottle auction with 100 percent of the proceeds going to The Arc of Crawford County Foundation.
The VIP bottle share event had limited edition or hard-to-get beers from craft brewers at the festival.
