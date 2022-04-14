There are a number of closings today with the observance of Good Friday.
Government offices — Offices for Crawford County and the City of Meadville are closed. Federal and state government offices are open.
Mail — Normal operations.
Garbage collection — Collection in the City of Meadville is on its normal schedule.
Buses — Crawford Area Transportation Authority operates its regular schedule of fixed-route and shared-ride service.
Financial institutions — Varies with each institution as some are closed, some close early, and others operate their normal schedule.