WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — Crawford County Fair Board members say they are pleased with the attendance at the first two days of the fair.
The fair isn't charging admission this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic so there isn't an accurate count of people attending.
At their meeting Monday afternoon, board members remarked that both Saturday and Sunday had good crowds.
There were tractor and truck pulls held Saturday afternoon and evening on the racetrack in front of the grandstand. Sunday featured dedication of the fair's new history building as well as formal opening ceremonies of the fair, naming of the 2021 Crawford County Fair Queen and a fireworks display.
Kathy Klink, the volunteer board's treasurer, said preliminary figures from Saturday's pulls indicated a net loss of $1,110. The event had cost the fair $23,500 for the two shows.
The fair is charging grandstand admission for its motorsports events.
In June, the board set the prices of $10 for grandstand seating and $20 for pit passes for all motorsports events.