VERNON TOWNSHIP — There are saws buzzing, welders welding, electricians working, chairs being delivered, and tents being set up.
It’s all in an effort to get a portable stage — as well as a tent for VIPs and sponsors — ready for live music performances that will take place at an outside venue.
Party at the Pines Summer Concert Series will be held on seven Fridays, from 7 to 10 p.m., at Whispering Pines Golf Course, 15630 Middle Road, Meadville.
The fun begins this Friday and continues until Sept. 3.
“At our first and last concerts, we’re going to have fireworks from a company called Pyrotecnico out of New Castle,” said Bill Kingzett, owner of Whispering Pines, an 18-hole course in Vernon Township.
One of the highlights will be a Woodstock-themed concert featuring Riki Hendrix, a first cousin of the late Jimi Hendrix.
“We’re flying him in from Reno, Nevada,” Kingzett said.
The concerts will be held on the fourth hole, right in front of the pond.
“The stage is portable, so we can roll it in and roll it out,” Kingzett said. “Vernon Township will close down a section of Cotton Road during the concerts.”
Kingzett said the idea of an outdoor concert came to him 10 or 12 years ago, but, at that time, he was thinking about just one concert.
“I couldn’t find a good way to marry the golf industry and a concert,” he said. “This winter, while operating my snow-tubing business, AvalancheXpress (also located at Whispering Pines), people were coming up and telling me how much they enjoy outdoor activities for their families. That got me rethinking the concert idea from years past. I started doing research and the idea of using a portable stage made sense.”
The idea grew from there.
Here’s the Party at the Pines lineup:
• May 28 — No Bad JuJu, a Pittsburgh cover band
• June 18 — Post Road, a northern Ohio country band
“They write some of their own music and perform current music,” Kingzett said.
• July 2 — Invincible, a Pat Benatar tribute band; and Wanted: The Bon Jovi Tribute Band, both from northern Ohio.
• July 23 — Revival, an Allman Brothers Band tribute group
“They’ll play the whole night,” Kingzett said.
• Aug. 6 — Ted Riser Band, a triple tribute group. Riser will play Tom Petty for one hour, the Marshall Tucker Band for one hour, and Neil Young for one hour.
• Aug. 20 — Woodstock Revisited — with headliner Riki Hendrix; Ball and Chain, a Janis Joplin tribute band; and Ted Riser, the Music Man.
“He’s going to do some other Woodstock music,” Kingzett said.
• Sept. 3 — The Ladies of Blues Night
“The reason we’re calling it that is because all our performers are female blues artists,” Kingzett said.
The artists include Stamper-Starr Band, with Natalie Stamper doing acoustic sets; Skyla Burrell Blues Band, a full band with electric blues; and Sadie Johnson, a 23-year-old from Chambersburg who just graduated college.
“She’s amazing, and she has a personality to go with her guitar-skilled playing,” Kingzett said.
Those attending are not permitted to bring food and drinks to the concerts.
“We’ll have good food and refreshments for sale,” Kingzett said. “There will be food trucks, concessions and a beer tent.”
Attendees are welcome to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets, unless they are a VIP or sponsor.
Tickets are being sold in advance on a reservation system by visiting golfwhisperingpines.com.
Tickets are sold in multiples of two to meet social-distancing guidelines mandated by the state, Kingzett said.
Prices range from $20 to $50 each for the first and last concerts due to the fireworks. Tickets for the rest of the concerts are $10 to $40 each.