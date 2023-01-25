The Revere Bell restoration project at First Baptist Church of Meadville now has its own fundraising page at GoFundMe.com.
The bell is one cast in the early 1830s in the Paul Revere Foundry of Boston, a foundry named after the hero of the Revolutionary War.
GoFundMe.com is a crowdfunding site for charitable causes.
The project has a $100,000 goal with proceeds to go toward restoration of the bell and the bell tower at the church on Chestnut Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.