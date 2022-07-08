When the state held a dedication ceremony in 1972 for Maurice K. Goddard State Park, Scott Boyd was there, performing with his high school marching band.
Fifty years later, Boyd enjoyed a beautiful day — along with fellow Mercer County commissioners Matt McConnell and Tim McGonigle, plus park staff, officials and volunteers — for the park’s golden anniversary celebration.
“This means a lot,” said Mark Scarpitti, park manager, as a small crowd gathered at the marina pavilion overlooking Lake Wilhelm to celebrate the park’s 50th anniversary.
Named for the late Dr. Maurice K. Goddard, who is known as “Doc,” the park covers just under 3,000 acres in Deer Creek, Mill Creek, New Vernon and Sandy Lake townships.
Recreational opportunities include hiking, playgrounds, wildlife, biking, hunting, fishing, boating and bird watching — aligning with Goddard’s vision for the property to serve many generations to come, said Cindy Adams Dunn, secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
After being appointed secretary of the Pennsylvania Bureau of Forests and Waters, a forerunner agency of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, in 1955, Goddard said that every Pennsylvanian should be able to live within 25 miles of a state park, she said, adding that DCNR is celebrating its 25th anniversary.
Goddard would go on to serve for 25 years under several governors.
The park is emblematic of Goddard’s life work, which is being carried out by the staff and volunteer group, Friends of Goddard, or “FRoG,” Scarpitti said.
John Oliver, former secretary of DCNR, remembers when there wasn’t much at the park. He credited support from park employees, volunteers, community and elected officials in spurring Goddard State Park’s growth.
“We promise to take care of you forever,” he said.
The ceremony also recognized the lake’s namesake, former Mercer County Commissioner Lawrence J. Wilhelm. Scarpitti said the body of water is the centerpiece of the whole property.
Pam Metzger, membership coordinator for the Pennsylvania Parks and Forest Foundation, sends out weekly emails with bits of trivia about state parks.
Only a handful of people in the crowd knew that Goddard said “having a park without a lake is like apple pie without cheddar cheese.”
“Happy birthday, and here’s to at least 50 more,” she said.
Fran Bires of FRoG and the Sandy Creek Conservancy, said the “friends” group works hard to improve and enhance the park and attract more visitors.
“We’re bringing them in and we’re bringing them back in,” he said.
They have raised money for the park with events like Music at the Marina and the Pioneer Frolic.
The group recently hosted an anniversary celebration for the public, and it has set this year’s music festival for Aug. 13 and 14, said Donalea Free, secretary of FRoG.
It welcomes new members of any age; more information is available on the group’s Facebook page: “Friends of Goddard State Park — FRoG.”
Boyd, McConnell and McGonigle presented Scarpitti and the park with a proclamation from the county.
Representatives from the offices of state Sen. Michele Brooks, state Rep. Parke Wentling and state Rep. Tim Bonner presented citations commemorating the milestone anniversary.
The event included a display of artifacts found on park property –– like arrowheads and other small tools, said Angela Jaillet-Wentling, cultural resources program coordinator for DCNR.
Jaillet-Wentling of Sandy Lake was pleased to be part of the Goddard event.
“It’s a respite,” she said.
