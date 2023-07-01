A few days ago someone online posted a picture of downtown Pittsburgh in the early 1940s. When I first saw the picture I thought to myself, why would you take a picture of the streets on a foggy day? You couldn’t see very far and everything was quite blurry. Then I realized that it was not fog. It was smoke. The smoke was from all the nearby steel mills and factories that were burning coal to heat the iron ore. I can’t imagine what it must have been like to live there breathing all that in. The smell of sulfur had to be inescapable.
Fast forward to now: The streets are very visible and clear. There are no heavy clouds of smoke, the sulfuric acid in rain is a thing of the past, and no one is afraid to take a deep breath of air when they go outside. What made the difference, you ask? The steel mills have all closed, coal is no longer being burnt for manufacturing, and the city has been cleaned up. The place, compared to the 1940s, is a new place.
How about when God found you? Were you not walking around in a haze and a funk? Were you not caustic like the acid rain, spewing negativity, poison, anger, hatred and the like? Were you not able to change yourself? Were you a victim of your environment, a victim of your plight (a sinner), with no power to make the changes that would make you whole, healthy and well?
Just like Pittsburgh was a victim of the businesses around it, so is a man to his sinful nature. Circumstance, change in business practices, and eco-minded people, laws and nature changed Pittsburgh into a new city. An encounter with the living God can change your life forever. The Bible says that you can be new.
2 Corinthians, 5:17: “Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new.”
God can take the cloud that surrounds you away, remove all the caustic things that are part of your life, clean you up and make you all new. He is willing and wants to, but he needs your invitation and permission. It took years for Pittsburgh to overcome and be new. By your willingness and free choice he will make you new and then continue to transform you into the image of his son Jesus.
2 Corinthians, 3:18: “But we all, with open face beholding as in a glass the glory of the Lord, are changed into the same image from glory to glory, even as by the Spirit of the Lord.”
Yes, all things will become new. Let him do a work in you today.
Ron Brown is pastor of Titusville Church of Christ.
