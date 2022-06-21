SHARON — Kim Powell loves goats.
That is why she came back Wednesday, when the goats returned to Sharon to munch up all the poison ivy along the Shenango River bank.
Powell, a Hermitage resident, was one of 16 volunteers who showed up to welcome the goats back. Last year, they ate up weeds along both sides of the river bank, but missed out on poison ivy that had not sprouted at that time last year.
“For anyone who’s concerned with the environment or the city, it’s so nice to be able to have this area more cleaned up so that people who are walking through the park can see the river, which is so nice,” Powell said.
The poison ivy the goats will be chewing on does not affect them in the same way as it would for humans. Goats have special gut enzymes that break down the plants’ oils, which are on every part of the plant and leave people with an itchy rash. The goats may get those oils on their coats while eating and pass it on to humans.
The Sharon Beautification Commission is responsible for bringing the goats back.
The organization will pay $2,260 for the goats to rid the western side of the bank of poison ivy for about 1.3 miles between the Connelly Boulevard bridge and Budd Street.
Ann U’Halie, organizer of the goat volunteers, and member of the Beautification Commission, said she has several more volunteers signed up — around 30 — to tend to the goats.
“I have a lot of people coming from Youngstown this year to volunteer,” U’Halie said. “I had a lot of people messaging me to ask where the goats are going to be.”
Powell said it’s so refreshing that the city is being environmentally-friendly by using the goats.
“Instead of using gas-powered weed whackers or chemicals,” Powell said.
Allegheny Goatscape, out of Pittsburgh, owns about 50 goats and three donkeys. They brought one of their herds — 14 goats and their “supervisor,” a donkey named Diamond — to Sharon’s river bank.
The Allegheny Goatscape staff said of the 14 goats, the three small ones, named Oreo, Patoski and Al, are Nigerian Dwarfs.
They are the only male goats in the herd. Three nearly earless goats, named Lucky Lou, Jewell and Elsa, are LaMancha goats. Two goats named Robbie and Meg are Alpine Goats. The rest of the goats, which are somewhat bigger than Nigerian Dwarfs, are Nubian Dwarf goats.
Volunteers were given instructions that when they come for their shift, to count the goats, make sure the fence has not fallen, and to check their water supply.
They also like to be brushed, especially Diamond the donkey, according to Allegheny Goatscape staff.
Volunteers are allowed to feed the goats treats, including compost basics like citrus or banana peels. Goats, which have a reputation for eating almost everything, do have some dietary limitations — they cannot have foods such as tomatoes, peppers or potatoes.
The goat handlers are particularly careful about the goats’ diet. Years ago, someone fed the goats something that caused one to die.
But people are welcome to visit Sharon and observe the goats until they leave July 1.
“We’re excited to have the goats back in town,” city Manager Bob Fiscus said.
“It’s important for the clearance of invasive vegetation along the river banks, but it also has entertainment value. People go to visit the goats and we welcome all visitors.”
