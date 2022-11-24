While Santa is credited with filling the stockings of little children everywhere, others in local communities are filling “giving trees” for those in need.
Such was the case Monday when volunteers were hanging bags with coats, gloves, hats, hand warmers and more on a Christmas tree in front of the Meadville City Building.
The idea behind the tree is simple: To provide items for people who may be in need.
Several such trees are located in Meadville and there’s even one at Conneaut Lake.
The tree by City Building on Diamond Park is sponsored by the city of Meadville with the police department in charge. Bonnie Guffey, police department secretary, is chairperson of the giving tree project.
She and others were on hand Monday to hang 108 items which had been donated and bagged by last week.
That tree has been an annual event for the past eight years, Guffey said. Each year as items are removed, they are replaced by new ones.
Last year by the time it was over, Guffey had placed 1,735 items on the tree.
She said with the weather turning colder and people in need of something to keep them warm, now is the best time for the giving tree. It’s there to be used by people who have a need for the items.
In addition to items that fit inside a gallon-size plastic bag, the tree also includes larger items such as blankets or quilts and adult jackets or coats. The gallon bags are good because of their size and because people can see what’s inside.
Although the larger items can’t fit on the tree, they can be placed under it, Guffey said, noting the bags are marked.
While the idea is to have items to keep people warm, also accepted are toiletries (such as toothbrushes or toothpaste) and other non-clothing items.
The city’s tree is not the only one in town. Guffey said there is one in the gazebo at Diamond Park and a church nearby also has joined in.
At Conneaut Lake, a giving tree already has been up for nearly a week and is refilled as needed. David Gordon of ERA Richmond Real Estate, where the tree is located on Water Street, said the tree went up last week.
Similar to the one in Meadville, Gordon said all types of donations are accepted for distribution. “We feel the community needs (the giving tree) and wanted to give back to the community,” Gordon said of why ERA Richmond Real Estate started the tree, now in its third year.
He said all types of items are accepted, including underwear, toiletries and “pretty much anything.”
Donations are accepted at all three locations of ERA, in Meadville, Titusville and Conneaut Lake.
And, for those who don’t like to shop or are unable to do so, monetary donations are accepted. After the money is received, within 24 hours items are then purchased and placed on the tree.
Both Guffey and Gordon emphasized the importance of giving back to those in need.
The trees will remain in place until after the first of the year with the idea that by then it is hoped those in need of warm clothing will have been helped. No questions are asked of those needing the items and the idea behind the trees is to help meet the needs of people, be it children or adults. The honor system is used.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.